SRM Contractors Ltd Summary

SRM Contractors Ltd was incorporated on September 4, 2008 as SRM Contractors Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Company and the name of Company changed to SRM Contractors Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. SRM Contractors are an Engineering, Construction and Development (ECD) company engaged into construction of roads including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Company undertake construction works both as an EPC contractor for infrastructure projects. It undertakes sub-contracting assignments of infrastructure construction projects.As an EPC contractor, their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. Established in 2008, the Company has gradually increased execution capabilities in terms of the size of projects that they are now bidding for and executing. At present, the Company is primarily bidding for construction of roads including bridges, tunnel works, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The business of Company is segregated into the following independent business verticals comprising of Road Projects, Tunnel Projects, Slope Stabilization Works; and Other Miscellaneous Civil Construction Activities. In the year 2013-14, Company completed Wideningof Sakhi-Maidan-Kalai Road in Dist. Poonch, costing Rs. 7.74 Crores. In 2014-15, it completed a Road Project i.e. Construction of balance work of approach road from Kanthan to Dugga Village on the KatraDharam Section of USBRL Project, Dist. Reasi in J&K, by KRCL costing Rs. 17.28 Crores. It held 51% shareholding in subsidiary, Loran Valley Power Project Private Limited.Later on in 2020-21, the Company completed Tunnel Project and ancillary work on the Katra-Dharam Section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla New BG Railway Line Project, Jammu & Kashmir by KRCL, costing Rs. 32.26 Crores. In 2022-23, the Company completed a Tunnel Project i.e. construction of Tunnel T-15, Part Tunnel T-14 including Bridge No. 61 on Katra-Banihal Section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla New BG Railway Line Project costing Rs. 168.76 Crores and thereafter, it acquired 99% stake in SP Mangal Murti Enterprises Private Limited in 2023.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offering by issuing 62,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.