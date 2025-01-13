SRM Contractors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.8
16.74
1.52
1.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.22
47.05
43.11
24.8
Net Worth
125.02
63.79
44.63
26.32
Minority Interest
Debt
47.59
46.96
34
34.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.48
0.35
0
0.16
Total Liabilities
173.09
111.1
78.63
60.62
Fixed Assets
46.23
41.27
30.41
31.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.27
7.21
2.28
4.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.43
0
Networking Capital
64.29
42.92
29.82
9.75
Inventories
27.46
10.37
8.43
4.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31.3
15.38
16.21
22.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
63.08
42.53
46.48
35.07
Sundry Creditors
-32.28
-11.15
-27.2
-42.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.27
-14.21
-14.1
-10.32
Cash
59.29
19.7
15.7
15.33
Total Assets
173.08
111.1
78.64
60.63
No Record Found
