SRM Contractors Ltd Balance Sheet

352.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:24:20 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.8

16.74

1.52

1.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.22

47.05

43.11

24.8

Net Worth

125.02

63.79

44.63

26.32

Minority Interest

Debt

47.59

46.96

34

34.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.48

0.35

0

0.16

Total Liabilities

173.09

111.1

78.63

60.62

Fixed Assets

46.23

41.27

30.41

31.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.27

7.21

2.28

4.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.43

0

Networking Capital

64.29

42.92

29.82

9.75

Inventories

27.46

10.37

8.43

4.66

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

31.3

15.38

16.21

22.54

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

63.08

42.53

46.48

35.07

Sundry Creditors

-32.28

-11.15

-27.2

-42.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-25.27

-14.21

-14.1

-10.32

Cash

59.29

19.7

15.7

15.33

Total Assets

173.08

111.1

78.64

60.63

