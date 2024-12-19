iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
SRM Contractors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Proposal for Acquisition of SRM Serves Foundation (Section 8 Company)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SRM Contractors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
SRM Contractors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday September 3rd 2024
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03.09.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SRM Contractors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
SRM Contractors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. (i) Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2024. (ii) Appointed M/s D.K Pandoh & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Appointment of CA Aashni Mahajan (M.No. 568585) as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 23.04.2024 due to the relinquishment of earlier CFO. Appointment of Mr. Rupesh Kumar as CEO of the company on 22.04.2024. His date of Joining will be w.e.f. 01.05.2024.

