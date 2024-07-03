iifl-logo-icon 1
A B Infrabuild Ltd Share Price

94.99
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97
  • Day's High97.48
  • 52 Wk High106.47
  • Prev. Close95.06
  • Day's Low92.51
  • 52 Wk Low 41.44
  • Turnover (lac)2.57
  • P/E41.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.03
  • EPS2.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)472.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

A B Infrabuild Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

A B Infrabuild Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

A B Infrabuild Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

A B Infrabuild Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.16

12.67

12.67

12.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.39

22.65

15.12

14.18

Net Worth

81.55

35.32

27.79

26.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

61.78

63.62

73.44

74.21

yoy growth (%)

-2.89

-13.37

-1.03

-17.73

Raw materials

-53.3

-50.08

-48.1

-51.17

As % of sales

86.28

78.72

65.49

68.95

Employee costs

-1.74

-1.74

-2.58

-2.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.66

4.26

0.44

0.51

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.34

-1.3

-1.38

Tax paid

0.75

-0.96

-0.17

-0.16

Working capital

5.06

10.86

3.42

-6.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.89

-13.37

-1.03

-17.73

Op profit growth

-49.09

19.35

-10.13

-21.48

EBIT growth

-43.53

35.89

-15.48

-15.27

Net profit growth

-185.67

862.84

-21.49

-56.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

A B Infrabuild Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT A B Infrabuild Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Amit Bholanath Mishra

E D & Wholetime Director

Shreeprakash D Singh

E D & Wholetime Director

Bharat Kumar Parmar

E D & Wholetime Director

Mukesh Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Udayan Anantrao Chindarkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vanita Vinodbhai Bhuva

Independent Director

Archana Rakesh Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A B Infrabuild Ltd

Summary

A B Infrabuild Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A B Infrabuild Private Limited at Mumbai on March 16, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to A B Infrabuild Limited consequent to the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company on June 20, 2018. The Company provides various services such as civil and structural work, new station infrastructure, redevelopment of old stations, new railway lines, gauge conversion, track linking, track formation, building of Rail Over Bridge, Foot Over Bridge etc. It is engaged in the development of infrastructure and has completed construction of Road Over Bridge ( ROB ) at various stations in the Central Railway and the Western Railway, Construction of Foot Over Bridges, Skywalks and elevated booking offices at many railway stations for the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd, Construction of new platforms for Western Railway, Construction of new Station Buildings for Western Railway and also done repairs to approach roads for Western Railway.In April 2011, Company set up Solid forming unit of RMC Plant (Ready Mix Concert). It started manufacturing the cement slabs required in construction of building and roads. The Company took over the business of AB Enterprises, the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Mr Amit Bholanath Mishra as per Agreement dated January 23, 2012 for a total consideration of Rs. 177,15,980 which was paid by way of allotment of 17,71,598 Equity Share of Rs.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A B Infrabuild Ltd share price today?

The A B Infrabuild Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of A B Infrabuild Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A B Infrabuild Ltd is ₹472.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A B Infrabuild Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A B Infrabuild Ltd is 41.22 and 5.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A B Infrabuild Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A B Infrabuild Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A B Infrabuild Ltd is ₹41.44 and ₹106.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A B Infrabuild Ltd?

A B Infrabuild Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.54%, 3 Years at 139.15%, 1 Year at 96.24%, 6 Month at 69.60%, 3 Month at 7.17% and 1 Month at -4.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A B Infrabuild Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A B Infrabuild Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.86 %

