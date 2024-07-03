Summary

A B Infrabuild Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A B Infrabuild Private Limited at Mumbai on March 16, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to A B Infrabuild Limited consequent to the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company on June 20, 2018. The Company provides various services such as civil and structural work, new station infrastructure, redevelopment of old stations, new railway lines, gauge conversion, track linking, track formation, building of Rail Over Bridge, Foot Over Bridge etc. It is engaged in the development of infrastructure and has completed construction of Road Over Bridge ( ROB ) at various stations in the Central Railway and the Western Railway, Construction of Foot Over Bridges, Skywalks and elevated booking offices at many railway stations for the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd, Construction of new platforms for Western Railway, Construction of new Station Buildings for Western Railway and also done repairs to approach roads for Western Railway.In April 2011, Company set up Solid forming unit of RMC Plant (Ready Mix Concert). It started manufacturing the cement slabs required in construction of building and roads. The Company took over the business of AB Enterprises, the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Mr Amit Bholanath Mishra as per Agreement dated January 23, 2012 for a total consideration of Rs. 177,15,980 which was paid by way of allotment of 17,71,598 Equity Share of Rs.

