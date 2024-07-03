SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹97
Prev. Close₹95.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.57
Day's High₹97.48
Day's Low₹92.51
52 Week's High₹106.47
52 Week's Low₹41.44
Book Value₹19.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)472.52
P/E41.22
EPS2.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.16
12.67
12.67
12.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.39
22.65
15.12
14.18
Net Worth
81.55
35.32
27.79
26.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
61.78
63.62
73.44
74.21
yoy growth (%)
-2.89
-13.37
-1.03
-17.73
Raw materials
-53.3
-50.08
-48.1
-51.17
As % of sales
86.28
78.72
65.49
68.95
Employee costs
-1.74
-1.74
-2.58
-2.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.66
4.26
0.44
0.51
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.34
-1.3
-1.38
Tax paid
0.75
-0.96
-0.17
-0.16
Working capital
5.06
10.86
3.42
-6.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.89
-13.37
-1.03
-17.73
Op profit growth
-49.09
19.35
-10.13
-21.48
EBIT growth
-43.53
35.89
-15.48
-15.27
Net profit growth
-185.67
862.84
-21.49
-56.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Amit Bholanath Mishra
E D & Wholetime Director
Shreeprakash D Singh
E D & Wholetime Director
Bharat Kumar Parmar
E D & Wholetime Director
Mukesh Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Udayan Anantrao Chindarkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vanita Vinodbhai Bhuva
Independent Director
Archana Rakesh Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A B Infrabuild Ltd
Summary
A B Infrabuild Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A B Infrabuild Private Limited at Mumbai on March 16, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to A B Infrabuild Limited consequent to the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company on June 20, 2018. The Company provides various services such as civil and structural work, new station infrastructure, redevelopment of old stations, new railway lines, gauge conversion, track linking, track formation, building of Rail Over Bridge, Foot Over Bridge etc. It is engaged in the development of infrastructure and has completed construction of Road Over Bridge ( ROB ) at various stations in the Central Railway and the Western Railway, Construction of Foot Over Bridges, Skywalks and elevated booking offices at many railway stations for the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd, Construction of new platforms for Western Railway, Construction of new Station Buildings for Western Railway and also done repairs to approach roads for Western Railway.In April 2011, Company set up Solid forming unit of RMC Plant (Ready Mix Concert). It started manufacturing the cement slabs required in construction of building and roads. The Company took over the business of AB Enterprises, the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Mr Amit Bholanath Mishra as per Agreement dated January 23, 2012 for a total consideration of Rs. 177,15,980 which was paid by way of allotment of 17,71,598 Equity Share of Rs.
Read More
The A B Infrabuild Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A B Infrabuild Ltd is ₹472.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A B Infrabuild Ltd is 41.22 and 5.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A B Infrabuild Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A B Infrabuild Ltd is ₹41.44 and ₹106.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A B Infrabuild Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.54%, 3 Years at 139.15%, 1 Year at 96.24%, 6 Month at 69.60%, 3 Month at 7.17% and 1 Month at -4.63%.
