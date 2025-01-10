A B Infrabuild Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.16
12.67
12.67
12.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.39
22.65
15.12
14.18
Net Worth
81.55
35.32
27.79
26.85
Minority Interest
Debt
41.11
32.31
30.11
24.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
122.66
67.63
57.9
51.68
Fixed Assets
37.3
5.31
2.24
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.9
1.42
1.5
Networking Capital
74.26
59.44
51.73
46.16
Inventories
50.51
52.74
45.87
49.68
Inventory Days
293.49
Sundry Debtors
20.96
32.3
27.35
36.09
Debtor Days
213.2
Other Current Assets
36.77
32.01
23.7
22.16
Sundry Creditors
-17.61
-40.79
-29.58
-40.32
Creditor Days
238.19
Other Current Liabilities
-16.37
-16.82
-15.61
-21.45
Cash
10.04
1.81
2.34
2.11
Total Assets
122.65
67.64
57.91
51.68
