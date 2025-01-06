A B Infrabuild Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.66
4.26
0.44
0.51
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.34
-1.3
-1.38
Tax paid
0.75
-0.96
-0.17
-0.16
Working capital
5.06
10.86
3.42
-6.41
Other operating items
Operating
6.22
13.81
2.38
-7.46
Capital expenditure
-2.44
-6.87
0.27
-0.96
Free cash flow
3.78
6.94
2.65
-8.43
Equity raised
32.81
29.5
10.62
10.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.19
1.34
7.55
12.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
43.79
37.79
20.83
13.92
