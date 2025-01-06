iifl-logo-icon 1
A B Infrabuild Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.72
(-3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

A B Infrabuild FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.66

4.26

0.44

0.51

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.34

-1.3

-1.38

Tax paid

0.75

-0.96

-0.17

-0.16

Working capital

5.06

10.86

3.42

-6.41

Other operating items

Operating

6.22

13.81

2.38

-7.46

Capital expenditure

-2.44

-6.87

0.27

-0.96

Free cash flow

3.78

6.94

2.65

-8.43

Equity raised

32.81

29.5

10.62

10.07

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.19

1.34

7.55

12.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

43.79

37.79

20.83

13.92

