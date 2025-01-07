Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
61.78
63.62
73.44
74.21
yoy growth (%)
-2.89
-13.37
-1.03
-17.73
Raw materials
-53.3
-50.08
-48.1
-51.17
As % of sales
86.28
78.72
65.49
68.95
Employee costs
-1.74
-1.74
-2.58
-2.93
As % of sales
2.83
2.74
3.51
3.95
Other costs
-2.94
-4.35
-16.53
-13.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.76
6.85
22.5
17.75
Operating profit
3.78
7.43
6.22
6.93
OPM
6.12
11.68
8.48
9.33
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.34
-1.3
-1.38
Interest expense
-3.52
-3.15
-5.02
-5.94
Other income
0.66
0.33
0.54
0.92
Profit before tax
0.66
4.26
0.44
0.51
Taxes
0.75
-0.96
-0.17
-0.16
Tax rate
113.88
-22.71
-39.2
-32.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.42
3.29
0.27
0.34
Exceptional items
-3.65
-0.69
0
0
Net profit
-2.22
2.6
0.27
0.34
yoy growth (%)
-185.67
862.84
-21.49
-56.75
NPM
-3.6
4.08
0.36
0.46
