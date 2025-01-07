iifl-logo-icon 1
A B Infrabuild Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

94
(2.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:21:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

61.78

63.62

73.44

74.21

yoy growth (%)

-2.89

-13.37

-1.03

-17.73

Raw materials

-53.3

-50.08

-48.1

-51.17

As % of sales

86.28

78.72

65.49

68.95

Employee costs

-1.74

-1.74

-2.58

-2.93

As % of sales

2.83

2.74

3.51

3.95

Other costs

-2.94

-4.35

-16.53

-13.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.76

6.85

22.5

17.75

Operating profit

3.78

7.43

6.22

6.93

OPM

6.12

11.68

8.48

9.33

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.34

-1.3

-1.38

Interest expense

-3.52

-3.15

-5.02

-5.94

Other income

0.66

0.33

0.54

0.92

Profit before tax

0.66

4.26

0.44

0.51

Taxes

0.75

-0.96

-0.17

-0.16

Tax rate

113.88

-22.71

-39.2

-32.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.42

3.29

0.27

0.34

Exceptional items

-3.65

-0.69

0

0

Net profit

-2.22

2.6

0.27

0.34

yoy growth (%)

-185.67

862.84

-21.49

-56.75

NPM

-3.6

4.08

0.36

0.46

