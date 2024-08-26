A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 12-Sep-2024 to 17-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Book Closure for the purpose of 14th Annual General Meeting. A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) A B Infrabuild Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)