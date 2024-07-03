A B Infrabuild Ltd Summary

A B Infrabuild Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A B Infrabuild Private Limited at Mumbai on March 16, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to A B Infrabuild Limited consequent to the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company on June 20, 2018. The Company provides various services such as civil and structural work, new station infrastructure, redevelopment of old stations, new railway lines, gauge conversion, track linking, track formation, building of Rail Over Bridge, Foot Over Bridge etc. It is engaged in the development of infrastructure and has completed construction of Road Over Bridge ( ROB ) at various stations in the Central Railway and the Western Railway, Construction of Foot Over Bridges, Skywalks and elevated booking offices at many railway stations for the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd, Construction of new platforms for Western Railway, Construction of new Station Buildings for Western Railway and also done repairs to approach roads for Western Railway.In April 2011, Company set up Solid forming unit of RMC Plant (Ready Mix Concert). It started manufacturing the cement slabs required in construction of building and roads. The Company took over the business of AB Enterprises, the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Mr Amit Bholanath Mishra as per Agreement dated January 23, 2012 for a total consideration of Rs. 177,15,980 which was paid by way of allotment of 17,71,598 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each at par. AB Enterprises was formed in the year 1999. AB Enterprises used latest technology in construction and high quality design work, Railway Tracks, Sub Station offices, Interior & Exterior of Railway Station, Roads & sky walks, etc. AB Enterprises was involved in the construction contracts of Government departments like Railways, MTNL, BMC, & PWD since its inception.In year 2003 to 2007, AB pioneered in bringing the latest and high end technology and Machineries, which includes: Cement Concrete Mixers on Tilting mixers, Air compressors with double Jack Hammers, Road Rollers Diesel Generators, Dewatering / Sewage pumps, Theodolite, CTM with other lab equipments, Weigh Batcher, Welding Machines, Auto Level Instruments, Needle / Plate / Screed Vibrators, Steel Scaffolding, Ace Hydraulic Mobile Crane, Terex JCB which helped them for execution of contracts. In 2014-15, the Company also ventured into Road works bagging its first contract from MCGM. The Company is an ISO 14001:2004, IS9001:2008 & OHSAS18001:2007 accredited along with certification from BM TRADA for compliance of ISO & OHSAS certification. It is a Grade AA Contractor registered with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Class I (A) Contractor with Public Works Department, Maharashtra. The Company has set up its Ready Mix Concrete Plant at Kashimira, Thane District, Maharashtra and currently has a fleet of 15 Transit Mixers. The Company has also received a certificate of Compliance from Ready Mix Concrete Manufacturers Association. The Company made an IPO of 44,28,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 12.84 Crore in July, 2019.In 2023, the Company completed Construction of ROB in lieu of existing level xing no 28/C at km 36-37 Kharigaon in between Thane - Kalyan Station; Construction of FOBs, Skywalk, Platform with shelter and other works in connection with trespass control at Kanjurmarg & Thane Stations in Mumbai; Construction of elevated booking office, North & South FOBs Platforms with platforms covers and service buildings like RRI and related structures at Oshiwara and extension of Harbour lines between ADH-GMN stations of Western Railway under MUTP-(LOT-I); Construction of PEB platform shelter, platforms, subway and booking office building at Jogeshwari(NW) in connection with extension of Harbour lines between ADH-GMN (MUTP-II); Construction of new stabling lines including earthwork, bridge construction and linking of track etc at Vasai (South), Borivali (North), Goregaon (North) station on Western Railway (MUTP-II); Construction of Station building, booking office, PRS, Quarters and dismantling goods shed including track work with other misc works at Vapi & Navsari stations in connection with Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on VR-ST section of Mumbai Division of Western Railway; Track works in connection with extension of harbour line from ADH-GMN including supply of track fittings and ballast under MUTP-II; Rebuilding of North abutment of bridge no. 92 on Vaitarna South Creek between Vaitarna-Saphale station of Mumbai Division of Western Railway on Virar-Surat Station; Extension / modification of bridges no. 41,43,46,47 & 48 in connection with extension of Harbour lines between Andheri to Goregaon station of Western Railway (MUTP-II); Construction of road over bridge i.e. Jogeshwari (North) between km. 25/8-9 on pile foundation consist of RCC substructure / super structure with steel composite girder, RCC deck slab, POT PTFE bearing; Construction of road over bridge i.e. Jogeshwari (South) between km. 23/14-24/1 on pile foundation consist of RCC substructure / super structure with steel composite girder, RCC deck slab, POT PTFE bearing and carrying out work as per Railways approved drawing in lieu of level crossing no 24 & 25 between Jogeshwari & Goregaon Stations of Western Railway; Construction of elevated booking offices at Jogeshwari (North) and (South), extension / modification of the existing foot-over bridges at Jogeshwari station of Churchgate - Virar Suburban section of Mumbai under MUTP-II; Construction of staircase and cast in situ box of 10m wide subway across up and down through track and platform No. 4 at Naigaon station as per new scheme between Borivali-Virar section of Mumbai Central Division in connection with quadrupling of tracks between Borivali-Virar section of Western Railway; Jogeshwari (AT) repairs to road for good facilities at north side.