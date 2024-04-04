1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares A B Infrabuild Limited had intimated the 05-Apr-2024 for the purpose of Rights. The Company now cancelled the said Record Date. A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 04, 2024. cancellation of record date (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.04.2024) Updated on NSE Corporate Action (As Per NSE Corporate Action Dated on: 15.05.2024)