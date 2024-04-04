|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|3 Apr 2024
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|1:8
|8
|1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares A B Infrabuild Limited had intimated the 05-Apr-2024 for the purpose of Rights. The Company now cancelled the said Record Date. A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 04, 2024. cancellation of record date (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.04.2024) Updated on NSE Corporate Action (As Per NSE Corporate Action Dated on: 15.05.2024)
