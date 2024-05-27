TO THE MEMBERS OF A B INFRABUILD LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of A B Infrabuild Limited ("the Company ")which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as ‘Ind AS Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements Give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of The state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the StanDards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are Independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed torespond to our procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our opinion on the accompanying financial statements

Key Audit Matters Principal Audit Procedures 1. Adoption of IND AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers The procedures performed included the following: The company has adopted the IND AS 115-Revenue from contracts with customers mandatory for reporting periods beginning on or after 1st April 2018. We have read the accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed the compliance of the policy in terms of the principal enunciated under IND AS 115. Application of IND AS 115 including selection of transition method involves significant judgment in determining when control of goods or services underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer and transition method to be applied. As the revenue recognition due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole we regard this as a key audit matter. We obtained and understood the revenue recognition process including determining the point of transfer of control and completion of performance obligation. We performed the test of details on a sample basis and examined the underlying customer contracts. We examined the disclosure made by management in compliance with the requirements with IND AS 115. 2. Measurement of contract assets in respect of overdue milestones and receivables. The procedures performed included the following: obtained an understanding of the Companys processes in collating the evidence supporting execution of work for each disaggregated type of revenue; The Company, in its contract with customers, promises to transfer distinct services to its customers, which may be rendered in the form of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services through design-build contracts, and other forms of construction contracts. The recognition of revenue is based on contractual terms, which could be based on agreed unit price or lump - sum revenue arrangements. At each reporting date, revenue is accrued for costs incurred against work performed that may not have been invoiced. Identifying whether the Companys performance has resulted in a service that would be billable and obtained an understanding of the Companys processes in assessing the recoverability of amounts overdue and process overestimating the expected credit loss allowance; . collectable where the works carried out have not been acknowledged by customers as of the reporting date. tested the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over the completeness and accuracy of the key inputs and assumptions into the provisioning model; evaluated controls over authorisation and calculation of provisioning model; Assessing the recoverability of contract assets related to overdue miles tones and receivables which have remained unsettled for a significantly long period after the end of the contractual credit period also involves a significant amount of judgment. verified for the sample selected, receipts post balance sheet date upto the approval of the financial statements by the Board of Directors; performed an overall assessment of the expected credit loss provision to determine if they were reasonable considering the Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices and the macroeconomic environment; and tested the appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statements to ensure compliance with Ind AS 115.

Information other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the management discussion & analysis and directors report included in the annual report but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above information is Expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make other appropriate reporting as prescribed .

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance detecting frauds and with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements , management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Sas will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the are related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements ;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows are dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A ". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; (h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) the Company does not have any pending litigations and therefore no impact or disclosure in relation to the same has been made in the Ind AS financial statement, except for the those as mentioned under contingent liabilities and commitments in the Ind AS financial statement;

(ii) the Company does not see any foreseeable losses on long - term contracts as on the balance sheet date and the Company has not entered into any derivative contracts, therefore no provision has been made in relation to thesame; (iii) the Company has not declared any dividends either in the current year or during any of the previous years and therefore transferring of the amounts in the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company does not arise.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For BHUWANIA & AGRAWAL ASSOCIATES (Chartered Accountants) (Firm Registration no. 101483W) Shubham Bhuwania (Partner) Membership No.: 171789 UDIN : 24171789BKBIAA9478 Date : 27/05/2024 Place : Mumbai

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of A B Infrabuild Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For BHUWANIA & AGRAWAL ASSOCIATES (Chartered Accountants) (Firm Registration no. 101483W) Shubham Bhuwania (Partner) Membership No.: 171789 UDIN : 24171789BKBIAA9478 Date : 27/05/2024 Place : Mumbai

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and R Egulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(a) (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner on yearly basis. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immovable property (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, provided guarantee or security, granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, or any other parties during the year.

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in nature of loan or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, as under

Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans or advances in nature of loan, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity as below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loan Aggregate amount during the year - - - - - Subsidiaries - - 809.50 0.30 - Others Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others - - 366.98 290.30

*Advances in nature of loan to others also includes loans/advances given to employees.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in ouropinion the investment made, guarantees provided, security given during the year and the terms and conditions of the loans given and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given or advances made in nature of loan.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the

rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1)

of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been

made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records

with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted/accrued in the

books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax

(‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and

other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities,

though there have been slight delay in a few cases of GST , Provident fund, Employees State

Insurance and Income-tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the records of the company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income - tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues

applicable except in case of VAT of Rs. 13.59 Lakhs were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a

period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the company, statutory dues relating to GST, Provident fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess or other statutory which have not been deposited

on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax Rs. 253.24 Lakhs F.Y 2015-16 Joint Commissioner of Sales tax. The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax Rs. 246.88 Lakhs F.Y 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of Sales tax.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions,

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and

borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loan were applied for the purpose for which the loan were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedure performed by us, we report that company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures .

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or by further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the

transactions with the related parties were in compliance with Sec 177 and 188 of the Companies

Act, where applicable and the details of the same have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial

Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our

opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its

business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period

under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors

and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 -IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 -IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made

by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment

Companies Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not

applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding

financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause

3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios,

ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities,

other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the

assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material

uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its

liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one

year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future

viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date

of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling

due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company

as and when they fall due.

(xx) The requirement as stipulated by the provision of section 135 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.