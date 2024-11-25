Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Sadiq Shakil Merchant as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. December 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee Meeting held on November 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

A B Infrabuild Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Equity Shares on rights basis To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

1. To approve and adopt the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, including Audited Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss along with Cash Flow Statement and Notes to Account together with draft Board Report and Auditors Report thereon.2. To appoint Mr. Bharat Kumar Punmaji Parmar (DIN-07645422), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for Re-Appointment as a Director3. To consider and approve Director s Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.4. To approve increase in Borrowing power u/s. 180(1) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013.5. To approve increase in granting loan and investment limit and giving guarantee by Company u/s. 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.6. To approve Contact/Arrangement for Material Related Party Transactions with various Related Parties.7. To approve the cut-off date for sending the notice of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company.8. To consider the appointment of Mr. Mehul B. Bambhroliya, proprietor of BMB & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai to act as scrutinizer for conducting the voting by Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at the 14th Annual General Meeting.9. To appoint M/s Bigshare Services Private Limited for providing e-voting facility platform.10. To approve the draft Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting and fix day, date, time and venue of the 14th Annual General Meeting.11. To authorize Mr. Amit Bholenath Mishra, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company to convene and handle all the matters relating to the 14th Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024