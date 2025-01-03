|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Dec 2024
|3 Jan 2025
|A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 03, 2025 A B Infrabuild Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 03, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03.01.2025) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025) A B Infrabuild Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 03, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.