Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.03
0.31
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5
11.11
7.67
Net Worth
16.03
11.42
7.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,679.65
|43.48
|5,06,084.13
|3,508.99
|0.92
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432
|75.79
|90,072.87
|373.34
|0.4
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
128.65
|63.37
|34,735.5
|137.19
|0.52
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
53.15
|32.61
|32,097.29
|278.44
|0.56
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
921.3
|75.7
|24,525.01
|160.68
|0.6
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anand R.
Whole-time Director
Santhi Karthikeyan
Independent Director
Gowri Ramachandran
Independent Director
Narayanan Ananthaseshan
Independent Director
Vinu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramaa Krishnakumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samay Project Services Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Samay Project Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samay Project Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samay Project Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samay Project Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samay Project Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Jun ‘25
Samay Project Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.