SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹44.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.4
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹42.15
52 Week's High₹97.2
52 Week's Low₹27
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.42
P/E23.84
EPS1.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.61
18.61
15.78
5.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.2
71.63
34.12
46.29
Net Worth
93.81
90.24
49.9
51.55
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Girishkumar Raval
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhaminiben Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashokkumar Raval
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalpit Dave
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharatkumar Chaudhary
Independent Director
Dhwani Jaypalsinh Solanki
Reports by Rachana Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Rachana Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Rachana Infrastructure Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 29 June, 2001 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Promoter, Mr. Girishbhai Raval, intially started with small contracts with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1991.The Company is the mid size private sector company engaged in the business of Infrastructure Projects, Building Construction work, Quarry Mining and Trading. In the very initial periods, the Company got contracts from Government (Zilla Panchayat) at a very small scale. In addition, it got subcontracts from the reputed infrastructure Companies from Gujarat, Maharashtra and many other states. Over a period of time, it got expertise in traditional construction of Buildings, Road Construction, Irrigation, Hydro power Project and Mining. With time and experience, it started expanding business in the other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.In 2011, the Company started mining work at our quarry situated in Dhansura.In 2017, it commenced construction of road work for ONGC Petro Additions Limited at Bharuch, Gujarat. There were some road projects executed by the Company areas under:MPRDC- ADB Loan IV: This is a construction project of 4 Major District Roads for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation in Indore Division with a total length of 102 kms. It included many bridges, culverts and CD Structures. This projec
The Rachana Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is ₹78.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is 23.84 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rachana Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is ₹27 and ₹97.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -31.59%, 1 Year at -48.73%, 6 Month at -47.20%, 3 Month at -19.29% and 1 Month at 11.85%.
