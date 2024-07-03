iifl-logo-icon 1
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

42.15
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44
  • Day's High44
  • 52 Wk High97.2
  • Prev. Close44.35
  • Day's Low42.15
  • 52 Wk Low 27
  • Turnover (lac)6.4
  • P/E23.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.61

18.61

15.78

5.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.2

71.63

34.12

46.29

Net Worth

93.81

90.24

49.9

51.55

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rachana Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Girishkumar Raval

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhaminiben Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashokkumar Raval

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalpit Dave

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharatkumar Chaudhary

Independent Director

Dhwani Jaypalsinh Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rachana Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Rachana Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Rachana Infrastructure Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 29 June, 2001 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Promoter, Mr. Girishbhai Raval, intially started with small contracts with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1991.The Company is the mid size private sector company engaged in the business of Infrastructure Projects, Building Construction work, Quarry Mining and Trading. In the very initial periods, the Company got contracts from Government (Zilla Panchayat) at a very small scale. In addition, it got subcontracts from the reputed infrastructure Companies from Gujarat, Maharashtra and many other states. Over a period of time, it got expertise in traditional construction of Buildings, Road Construction, Irrigation, Hydro power Project and Mining. With time and experience, it started expanding business in the other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.In 2011, the Company started mining work at our quarry situated in Dhansura.In 2017, it commenced construction of road work for ONGC Petro Additions Limited at Bharuch, Gujarat. There were some road projects executed by the Company areas under:MPRDC- ADB Loan IV: This is a construction project of 4 Major District Roads for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation in Indore Division with a total length of 102 kms. It included many bridges, culverts and CD Structures. This projec
Company FAQs

What is the Rachana Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Rachana Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is ₹78.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is 23.84 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rachana Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is ₹27 and ₹97.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd?

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -31.59%, 1 Year at -48.73%, 6 Month at -47.20%, 3 Month at -19.29% and 1 Month at 11.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.89 %

