Summary

Rachana Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Rachana Infrastructure Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 29 June, 2001 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Promoter, Mr. Girishbhai Raval, intially started with small contracts with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1991.The Company is the mid size private sector company engaged in the business of Infrastructure Projects, Building Construction work, Quarry Mining and Trading. In the very initial periods, the Company got contracts from Government (Zilla Panchayat) at a very small scale. In addition, it got subcontracts from the reputed infrastructure Companies from Gujarat, Maharashtra and many other states. Over a period of time, it got expertise in traditional construction of Buildings, Road Construction, Irrigation, Hydro power Project and Mining. With time and experience, it started expanding business in the other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.In 2011, the Company started mining work at our quarry situated in Dhansura.In 2017, it commenced construction of road work for ONGC Petro Additions Limited at Bharuch, Gujarat. There were some road projects executed by the Company areas under:MPRDC- ADB Loan IV: This is a construction project of 4 Major District Roads for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation in Indore Division with a total length of 102 kms. It included many bridges, culverts and CD Structures. This projec

