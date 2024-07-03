Rachana Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Rachana Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Rachana Infrastructure Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 29 June, 2001 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Promoter, Mr. Girishbhai Raval, intially started with small contracts with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1991.The Company is the mid size private sector company engaged in the business of Infrastructure Projects, Building Construction work, Quarry Mining and Trading. In the very initial periods, the Company got contracts from Government (Zilla Panchayat) at a very small scale. In addition, it got subcontracts from the reputed infrastructure Companies from Gujarat, Maharashtra and many other states. Over a period of time, it got expertise in traditional construction of Buildings, Road Construction, Irrigation, Hydro power Project and Mining. With time and experience, it started expanding business in the other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.In 2011, the Company started mining work at our quarry situated in Dhansura.In 2017, it commenced construction of road work for ONGC Petro Additions Limited at Bharuch, Gujarat. There were some road projects executed by the Company areas under:MPRDC- ADB Loan IV: This is a construction project of 4 Major District Roads for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation in Indore Division with a total length of 102 kms. It included many bridges, culverts and CD Structures. This project was certainly a challenging project since it was financed by Asian Development Bank, Singapore. OPAL Petro-Chemical Refinery Road work at Dajeh SEZ: Company inducted the work of Internal Roads and Peripheral Roads for the OPAL- ONGC PetroAdditions Ltd., Petroleum Refinery at Dahej SEZ. The work included heavy duty and very heavy load bearing capacity roads like Heavy Crane Movement Road (HCMR Road), as there were heavy crane movement in the Petro-Chemical Complex construction work. C.C Road Construction for MP PWD: The company commenced construction of Cement Concrete (CC) Road from Tanodiya to Shajapur from MP-PWD Div.Ujjain. The work was done by specialized Slip-Form Paver from German Manufacturer WRITGEN SP Paver. A total length nearing to 39 Kms of road was constructed in this project wit h Bridges, Culverts and CD Structures.Vadodara-Mumbai 6 Lane Highway: The company had got the sub-contract work for Vadodara - Mumbai 6 Lane Highway project from the leading infrastructure company of India. It had done the road work for 25 Kms of this road from Por to Karjan Section, In-fact this road is also considered as one of Indias most successful BOT Road and a crown jewel for L&T. The company have done mining works for various clients but the largest one is at its own Mines at Vadagam, Gujarat. In these mining project the mines are almost 100 ft below ground level and million tons of aggregate has been produced from this project so far. It has an in-house integrated system and machinery for all stages of mining, right from Mining/Extraction of raw material from the mine up-to Crushing and Finished Production Black Trap Stone Aggregate. The black trap stone aggregate is used by the Company for its road project work.The Company floated an Initial Public Offer by issuing 56,50,000 equity shares and by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 77.97 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 28,25,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 38.99 crore and 28,25,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 38.98 crore through Offer for Sale in May, 2022.