Rachana Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 Rachana Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Rachana Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting a copy Scrutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)