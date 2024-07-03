Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,053
Prev. Close₹1,025.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹21
Day's High₹1,076
Day's Low₹1,050
52 Week's High₹1,195
52 Week's Low₹249
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)626.85
P/E94.63
EPS10.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
0.23
0.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.52
11.97
6.55
3.61
Net Worth
24.49
17.94
6.78
3.84
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
36.32
32.61
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
36.32
32.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikesh Kishorchandra Choksi
Whole-time Director
Richi Nikeshbhai Choksi
Non Executive Director
Reemaben Nikshbhai Choksi
Independent Director
Sneha Prakashbhai Thacker
Independent Director
Vishal Ranchhodbhai Thakarani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiral Indravadan Bhatt.
Reports by Viviana Power Tech Ltd
Summary
Viviana Power Tech Private Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 30, 2014 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and name of company was changed from Viviana Power Tech Private Limited to Viviana Power Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Erection and installation of Power transmission, Distribution and Maintenance of Power Stations. It provide services such as Power Transmission, EHV substation, Testing and Commissioning of sub-station and Transmission, Power Distribution Network Establishment, Underground Cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system. Apart from these, it undertake turnkey jobs for Supply, Civil, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of all types of electrical system.The Company deals with state government power utilities, private power entities and renewable energy developers. Preferentially, it opts for EPC projects. It bags project work from government utilities through open bidding process as well as from private power entities and renewable energy developers by way of open bidding or preferential basis in accordance with companys merit and performance. Its business operations mainly comprises of two main tasks: supply and service. For performing these tasks, various sequential activities are performed. It has to deploy quality manpower and developed resources. It
The Viviana Power Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1050 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is ₹626.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is 94.63 and 25.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viviana Power Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is ₹249 and ₹1195 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Viviana Power Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 121.42%, 1 Year at 331.01%, 6 Month at 3.07%, 3 Month at 26.64% and 1 Month at 15.69%.
