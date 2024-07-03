Summary

Viviana Power Tech Private Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 30, 2014 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and name of company was changed from Viviana Power Tech Private Limited to Viviana Power Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Erection and installation of Power transmission, Distribution and Maintenance of Power Stations. It provide services such as Power Transmission, EHV substation, Testing and Commissioning of sub-station and Transmission, Power Distribution Network Establishment, Underground Cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system. Apart from these, it undertake turnkey jobs for Supply, Civil, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of all types of electrical system.The Company deals with state government power utilities, private power entities and renewable energy developers. Preferentially, it opts for EPC projects. It bags project work from government utilities through open bidding process as well as from private power entities and renewable energy developers by way of open bidding or preferential basis in accordance with companys merit and performance. Its business operations mainly comprises of two main tasks: supply and service. For performing these tasks, various sequential activities are performed. It has to deploy quality manpower and developed resources. It

