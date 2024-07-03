iifl-logo-icon 1
Viviana Power Tech Ltd Share Price

1,050
(2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,053
  • Day's High1,076
  • 52 Wk High1,195
  • Prev. Close1,025.8
  • Day's Low1,050
  • 52 Wk Low 249
  • Turnover (lac)21
  • P/E94.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)626.85
  • Div. Yield0
Viviana Power Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,053

Prev. Close

1,025.8

Turnover(Lac.)

21

Day's High

1,076

Day's Low

1,050

52 Week's High

1,195

52 Week's Low

249

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

626.85

P/E

94.63

EPS

10.84

Divi. Yield

0

Viviana Power Tech Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Viviana Power Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Viviana Power Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Viviana Power Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.97

0.23

0.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.52

11.97

6.55

3.61

Net Worth

24.49

17.94

6.78

3.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

36.32

32.61

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

36.32

32.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.43

View Annually Results

Viviana Power Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Viviana Power Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikesh Kishorchandra Choksi

Whole-time Director

Richi Nikeshbhai Choksi

Non Executive Director

Reemaben Nikshbhai Choksi

Independent Director

Sneha Prakashbhai Thacker

Independent Director

Vishal Ranchhodbhai Thakarani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiral Indravadan Bhatt.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Viviana Power Tech Ltd

Summary

Viviana Power Tech Private Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 30, 2014 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and name of company was changed from Viviana Power Tech Private Limited to Viviana Power Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Erection and installation of Power transmission, Distribution and Maintenance of Power Stations. It provide services such as Power Transmission, EHV substation, Testing and Commissioning of sub-station and Transmission, Power Distribution Network Establishment, Underground Cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system. Apart from these, it undertake turnkey jobs for Supply, Civil, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of all types of electrical system.The Company deals with state government power utilities, private power entities and renewable energy developers. Preferentially, it opts for EPC projects. It bags project work from government utilities through open bidding process as well as from private power entities and renewable energy developers by way of open bidding or preferential basis in accordance with companys merit and performance. Its business operations mainly comprises of two main tasks: supply and service. For performing these tasks, various sequential activities are performed. It has to deploy quality manpower and developed resources. It
Company FAQs

What is the Viviana Power Tech Ltd share price today?

The Viviana Power Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1050 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is ₹626.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viviana Power Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is 94.63 and 25.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viviana Power Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viviana Power Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is ₹249 and ₹1195 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Viviana Power Tech Ltd?

Viviana Power Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 121.42%, 1 Year at 331.01%, 6 Month at 3.07%, 3 Month at 26.64% and 1 Month at 15.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viviana Power Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viviana Power Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.40 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.59 %

