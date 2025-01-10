Viviana Power Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
0.23
0.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.52
11.97
6.55
3.61
Net Worth
24.49
17.94
6.78
3.84
Minority Interest
Debt
16.69
10.08
6.48
7.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.18
28.02
13.26
11.05
Fixed Assets
1.19
0.69
0.78
0.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.07
0.01
0
Networking Capital
39.9
27.18
11.69
8.3
Inventories
4.02
3.03
1.57
2.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.44
20.26
9.83
8.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.58
9.87
8.5
5.09
Sundry Creditors
-3.41
-3.24
-4.49
-5.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.73
-2.74
-3.72
-1.85
Cash
0.04
0.06
0.79
1.63
Total Assets
41.18
28.01
13.27
11.05
