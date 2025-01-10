iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Viviana Power Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

1,034.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viviana Power Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.97

0.23

0.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.52

11.97

6.55

3.61

Net Worth

24.49

17.94

6.78

3.84

Minority Interest

Debt

16.69

10.08

6.48

7.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.18

28.02

13.26

11.05

Fixed Assets

1.19

0.69

0.78

0.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.07

0.01

0

Networking Capital

39.9

27.18

11.69

8.3

Inventories

4.02

3.03

1.57

2.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.44

20.26

9.83

8.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.58

9.87

8.5

5.09

Sundry Creditors

-3.41

-3.24

-4.49

-5.99

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.73

-2.74

-3.72

-1.85

Cash

0.04

0.06

0.79

1.63

Total Assets

41.18

28.01

13.27

11.05

Viviana Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Viviana Power Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.