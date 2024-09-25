Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 18-Sep-2024 to 25-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)