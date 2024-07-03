Viviana Power Tech Ltd Summary

Viviana Power Tech Private Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on December 30, 2014 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and name of company was changed from Viviana Power Tech Private Limited to Viviana Power Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 14, 2022. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Erection and installation of Power transmission, Distribution and Maintenance of Power Stations. It provide services such as Power Transmission, EHV substation, Testing and Commissioning of sub-station and Transmission, Power Distribution Network Establishment, Underground Cable laying, upgradation and modification of existing power system. Apart from these, it undertake turnkey jobs for Supply, Civil, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of all types of electrical system.The Company deals with state government power utilities, private power entities and renewable energy developers. Preferentially, it opts for EPC projects. It bags project work from government utilities through open bidding process as well as from private power entities and renewable energy developers by way of open bidding or preferential basis in accordance with companys merit and performance. Its business operations mainly comprises of two main tasks: supply and service. For performing these tasks, various sequential activities are performed. It has to deploy quality manpower and developed resources. It owns adequate machineries but for specific requirements of machineries, the Company has to avail services on hire basis. At site, it sets up office and store facilities as per project requirement and deploy project team and hire labours on daily basis as per the site requirement.The Company undertake power distribution network establishment upto 33KV. It undertake all types of electrical works like indoor and outdoor lighting, laying of cables, erection of transformers and switchyards up to 400 KV, erection of poles, installation of floodlights etc. which also includes design and detailed engineering for EHV sub stations and transmission lines. It also undertakes modification and upgradation in existing Power System as per the requirement of the customer.In September 2022, Company launched an IPO by issuing 16,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 8.8 Crore through Fresh Issue. Viviana has so far, completed project worth Rs 240 Crore and is having ongoing projects worth more than Rs 170 Crores in 2024. The projects include 500 KV HVDC and 400/220/132/66/33 KV Transmission Lines/ Sub Stations of private and Government utilities and industries. VIVIANA undertakes turnkey jobs for Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of all types of Electrical Systems.