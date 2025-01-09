Viviana Power Tech Ltd Management Discussions

Economy Indian Economy

The Fiscal Year 2023-2024 continued to present a mixed bag of prospects and challenges. While global geopolitical uncertainties continued to affect inflation, interest rates, and the supply chain, domestic activity showed resilience on the strength of robust domestic demand. The Indian economy has shown resilience in the face of global challenges, growing by 8.2% in FY 2023-2024, mostly due to government policies and initiative that prioritize infrastructure and continued investment. Improved industrial capacity utilization, real estate and car industry buoyancy, robust lending momentum, robust corporate balance sheets, increased tax receipts, and manageable inflation rates are all contributing to the Indian economys development prospects.

Indias growth story momentum is expected to continue in the coming fiscal year, with sustained domestic demand, lowering inflationary pressures, focused fiscal outlays by the government, and a strong manufacturing rebound. Private industrial capital spending was measured in FY 2023-24, and it is expected to increase in the coming fiscal year due to ongoing global supply chain diversification trends and investors response to the governments Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost key targeted manufacturing industries. However, headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets, geo-economics fragmentation, ongoing sea route trade interruptions, and extreme weather events pose risks to the otherwise optimistic outlook. India, with its structural changes, increasing physical and digital infrastructure, and resilient business and consumer confidence, is in a better position to handle these various difficulties and emerge stronger.

Industry Structure and Development & Outlook:

Indias power sector is undergoing significant reforms to achieve financial stability, operational efficiency, and greater integration of renewable energy for a cleaner future. The Government of India aims to reach 500GW of non-fossil fuel- based electricity generation capacity by FY30 from an operational capacity of 181 GW as of December 202311. To achieve this, regions with high solar and wind potential need to be connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for efficient power evacuation to demand centers. The draft National Electricity Plan has envisaged 170 transmission schemes with a total estimated cost exceeding Rs. 3.13 trillion for inter-state transmission and around Rs. 1.61 trillion for intra-state systems during the five years from FY23 to FY27.2

Electricity is among the most critical components of infrastructure, crucial for the economic growth and welfare of nations. The existence and development of adequate power infrastructure are essential for the sustained growth of the Indian economy. India has set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation capacity and is on track to achieve these targets. Also, the government is striving towards strengthening an existing system through the RDSS scheme.

Indias power sector is one of the most diversified in the world. Sources of power generation range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, hydro, and nuclear power to viable non-conventional sources such as wind, solar, and agricultural and domestic waste. Electricity demand in the country has increased rapidly and is expected to rise further in the years to come. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the country, massive addition to the installed generating capacity is required.

India has one of the largest and most complex power sectors in the world. Over the past few decades, the country has witnessed a remarkable evolution. Today, almost every citizen has access to grid electricity. Power deficiency has decreased sharply, and the installed renewable energy capacity has reached a fourth of the total capacity.

Crucial to this evolution, the Electricity Act, 2003 which enabled a primarily state-owned sector riddled with mounting losses and debt to move towards a more comprehensive system. The Electricity Act, 2003 introduced many new policy features such as the introduction of competition through open access, multi-year tariff frameworks, distribution franchisees, de-licensing generation, the establishment of renewable purchase obligations, and the creation of independent regulatory bodies.

Company in the sector

Company is engaged in the business of Power transmission, Distribution, and Industrial Electrical EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement, and construction), includes a wide range of services such as Supply, Erection, Testing and commissioning of Power Transmission lines, EHV substations, Power Distribution Network Establishment, Underground Cable laying, and Upgradation and modification of existing power systems.

The Company deals with state government power utilities, private power entities, and renewable energy developers. Preferentially, the company opts for EPC projects. Company bags project work from government utilities through the open bidding process and from private power entities and renewable energy developers by way of open bidding or preferential basis in accordance with the companys merit and performance.

The company has set business modules to suit operational needs. Business operations mainly comprise two main tasks: Supply and service. For performing these tasks, various sequential activities are performed. It has to deploy quality manpower and developed resources. Our Company owns adequate machinery but for specific requirements of machinery, we have to avail services on hire basis. At the site, the company sets up office and store facilities as per project requirement and deploy the project team and hire labours on daily basis as per the site requirement.

U OUR STRENGTHS

Organizational stability along with management expertise

Our company has an established track record of over 9 years which indicates the companys ability to whether economic and business cycles and competent promoters have over a decade of relevant experience. This indicates our ability to maintain business viability and steer the business through operational hurdles. Our management and employee team combines expertise and experience to outline plans for the future development of the Company. Our Promoters and Managing Director have significant industry experience and have been instrumental in the consistent growth of our company. The promoters are supported by an experienced team who knows in and out of the Companys business. We believe that the knowledge and experience of our promoters and management enables us to identify new opportunities, rapidly respond to market conditions, adapt to changes in the business landscape and competitive environment, and enhance the growth of the business.

Existing client relationship

We have maintained a good relationship with our major customers. We are successful in building a strong client base for our business. Our existing relationships help us to get repeat business from our customers. This has helped us to maintain a long-term working relationship with our customers and improve our customer retention strategy. We believe that our existing relationship with our clients represents a competitive advantage in gaining new clients and increasing our business.

Well-trained employee base

We provide high-quality professional solutions, design, and engineering services to our customers. Our highly skilled professionals and dedicated team are ever ready to deliver their efficient services. Our Company provides technical expertise in the most efficient and cost-effective way, helping to ensure the highest degree of reliability and availability of the project. Having achieved a certain degree of expertise after successfully executing various projects, we have an extremely experienced and diverse set of professionally trained and qualified engineers with versed ability in tackling and providing solutions to our customers and the capability to handle all requirements and installations even at the highest scale and magnitude.

Quality Assurance

Our Company is an ISO certified organization for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and OHSAS 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. We will continue to maintain the quality of our existing services to cater to various customers in the market. We endeavor to maintain the quality of our service and follow strict procedures to ensure timely delivery and competitive prices. The company intends to strengthen its development effort by leveraging the skills of its employees which will help to increase the sales of the Company and retain customers.

Expand our Current Business Relationships

Our goal is to build long-term sustainable business relationships with our customers to generate increasing revenues. We plan to continue to expand the scope and range of current services provided to our existing customers by continuing to build our expertise and extend our capabilities. Leveraging our market skills and relationships is a continuous process in our organization and the skills that we impart to our people give importance to customers. We aim to do this by leveraging our marketing skills and relationships and further enhancing our customer base. Our ability to maintain and improve the services we offer to customers enables us to generate stable revenue and minimize customer complaints. We now focus on guiding the overall experience of our customers which is intended to upgrade the experience of customers to one of much greater engagement and satisfaction.

Optimal Utilization of Resources

Our Company constantly endeavors to improve our service process and will increase service activities to optimize the utilization of resources. We have invested significant resources, and intend to further invest in our activities to develop customized systems and processes to ensure effective management control. We regularly analyze our existing policies to be carried out for providing our products which enables us to identify the areas of bottlenecks and correct the same. This helps us in improving efficiency and putting resources to optimal use. We also intend to continue to build on our inclusive culture to ensure our employees remain engaged and committed to delivering exceptional service.

Enhance operational controls to ensure timely completion of Service

We continue to focus on enhancing operational controls and cost efficiencies through optimal Service quality & cost management. Our ability to provide timely Completion of Service and quality service is key to our reputation and further expansion of our business. We also continue to implement various measures aimed at incremental improvement in operational efficiencies, such as deploying more professionals for providing services. We also continue to adopt industry best practices and training for our employees to provide the best services to our customers.

To Build-Up a Professional Organization

We believe in transparency, commitment, and coordination in our business operations, with suppliers, customers, government authorities, banks, etc. We have a blend of experience and sufficient strength for taking care of our day-to-day operations. We also consult with external agencies on a case-to case basis on the technical and financial aspects of our business. We wish to make it sounder and stronger in times to come.

• Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities

• Growing Infrastructure Investment: Indias increasing investment in infrastructure development presents substantial opportunities for our business of power transmission and distribution services. The governments focus on expanding energy infrastructure and improving grid reliability aligns with our business offerings.

• Government Initiatives: Various government schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) and the Ujjwal Bharat initiative, focus on expanding electricity access and development of smart grid. These initiatives can create new business opportunities for our services.

• Industrial Growth: The industrial sector in India is expanding, driven by policies promoting manufacturing and industrialization. This growth creates opportunities for our industrial EPC services business in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and utilities.

Threats

• Economic Uncertainty: Funding for projects and expenditures related to infrastructure can be impacted by economic swings, such as inflation and currency volatility. These ambiguities could affect our earnings and profitability.

• Regulatory Changes: Frequent changes in regulations and compliance requirements can lead to increased operational costs and potential delays in project execution.

• Competition: With multiple companies vying for market share, the infrastructure and EPC sectors are extremely competitive. Our market position and profit margins may be impacted by increased competition.

• Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Supply chain disruptions, such material shortages or logistical problems, can cause delays in projects and raise expenses. Our operations may be impacted by regional logistical difficulties as well as supply chain problems.

• Technological Disruptions: Staying on top of technological advancements is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge and ensuring operational efficiency. Rapid changes in technology can offer new opportunities, streamline processes, and create innovative solutions, but they also require ongoing investment and adaptation.

• Risk and Concerns

Risk / Concern Risk Description Mitigating Strategy 1. Economic Fluctuations Economic downturns can impact infrastructure spending and project funding, affecting revenue and profitability. Flexible Contract Terms: In order to protect against negative effects and account for fluctuations in the economy, the company negotiates contracts with flexible terms. 2. Project Execution Risks Risks related to project delays, cost overruns, and technical challenges can impact project outcomes and profitability. Risk Management Plans: For every project, thorough risk management and backup plans are created in order to proactively handle possible problems. 3. Supply Chain Disruptions Disruptions in the supply chain, such as material shortages or logistical challenges, can lead to delays and increased costs. Supplier Relationships: To guarantee a trustworthy supply chain, the company cultivate solid relationships with a number of suppliers. Inventory Management: Effective inventory management practices help mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions. 4. Competitive Pressure Intense competition in the power transmission and EPC sectors may impact market share and profit margins. Market Analysis: Ongoing market analysis helps to understand competitive dynamics and adjust strategies accordingly.

• Internal Control

The Company maintains adequate internal controls, appropriate to the nature and size of the business, and commensurate with the scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has implemented robust policies and procedures, which inter alia, ensure integrity in conducting its business, safeguarding its assets, timely preparation of reliable financial information, accuracy and completeness in maintaining accounting records and prevention and detection of frauds and errors.

• Material developments in Human resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people Employed:

Our Company believe that our employees are key contributors to our business success and its ability to maintain growth depends to a large extent on our strength in attracting, training, motivating and retaining employees. We focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent. Our Company looks for specific skill-sets, interests and background that would be an asset for its kind of business. As on March 31, 2024 our Company has 49 employees on payroll.

Our manpower is a prudent mix of the experienced and youth which gives us the dual advantage of stability and growth. Our work processes and skilled resources together with our strong management team have enabled us to successfully implement our growth plans. Also, we hire contract labour at our site as per the requirement. The Company has tie ups with skilled and semi-skilled manpower suppliers across the country. Majority of our labours are supplied from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Gujarat. It also hires local labours as per requirement at our Projects.

• Segment wise performance / Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The Company has only one segment i.e. in the business of Power transmission, Distribution, and Industrial Electrical EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement, and construction),

Your company has demonstrated exceptional performance in current financial year i.e. FY: 2023-24, achieving its highest ever revenue and EBITDA. The Companys revenue surged by 81.26% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs. 6552.91 lakhs driven by robust execution and a diversified business mix. EBITDA also reached a record high of Rs. 1088.15 lakhs, marking a 118.86% increase YoY with an EBITDA margin of 16.61%. Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 123% to Rs. 887.51 lakhs and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 117.57% to Rs. 654.61 lakhs.

The Company also made substantial progress in improving its financial health. Companys net capital turnover ratio has increased by 108% YoY to 6.19 times.

• Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor, including:

Sr No. Particulars Numerator Denominator 31st March 2024 31st March 2023 Variance i. Trade Payables Turnover Ratio Purchases of Material and other Services Average Trade Payables 26.76 8.38 220% ii. Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Revenue Average Trade Receivable 5.26 4.57 15% iii. Inventory Turnover Ratio Revenue Average Inventory 18.60 15.72 18% iv. Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 1.41 1.87 -25% v. Debt - Equity Ratio Total Debt Shareholders Equity 0.68 0.56 21% vi. Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings available for debt service Debt Service 1.75 0.70 150% vii. Return on Equity Ratio Net Profits after taxes Average Shareholders Equity 61.71% 48.67% 27% viii. Net Capital Turnover Ratio Revenue Working Capital 6.19 2.98 108% ix. Operating Profit Margin Operating Profit (Gross Profit) Revenue 25.35 % 25.64 % -1.12% x. Net Profit Ratio Net Profit Revenue 9.99% 8.32% 20% xi. Return on Capital Employed Earning before interest and taxes Capital Employed 28.20% 18.03% 56% xii. Return on Investment Income generated from investments Time weighted average investments 2100.00% 0.00% 2100%

Reason for variance

1. Trade payables turnover ratio has been increased due to quick payments to trade payable pursuant to healthy internal accruals.

2. Current Ratio has improved on account of significant increase in current assets and reduction in overall trade payables.

3. Debt service coverage ratio has been increased primarily due to increase in profitability as well as loan repayment capacity.

4. Return on equity ratio has been significant increase in equity share capital due to increase in net profit during the year.

5. Net capital turnover ratio has been increased primarily due to increase Turnover as compared to working capital.

6. Return on Capital Employed has been increased due to increase in EBIT during the year as compared to previous year

7. Return on investment has been generated this year due to profit on sale of wholly owned subsidiary during the year.