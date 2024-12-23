|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|VIVIANA POWER TECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 23-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, considered and approve to avail additional credit facility of Rs. 63.00 Crores from HDFC Bank. We are delighted to announce the enhancement of our Working Capital Limit from Rs. 57.45 Crores to Rs. 120.45 Crores through multiple Banks. This key initiative is expected to accelerate our growth trajectory. It positions us to achieve our FY27 targets ahead of committed time frame. This progress underscores our collective efforts and commitment to excellence. The Board also took note of the various strategic initiatives being taken by the Company to accelerate growth to benefit from the strong tailwinds in the power sector.Various initiatives discussed apart from above:1. Proposal for expansion in the highly lucrative African power transmission and distribution markets.2. Participation in the transmission & distribution tenders worth Rs. 450.00 Crores.3. Proposal for participation in utility transformer tenders by our Subsidiary Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
