Viviana Power Tech Ltd Board Meeting

991
(-1.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:32 PM

Viviana Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
VIVIANA POWER TECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 23-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, considered and approve to avail additional credit facility of Rs. 63.00 Crores from HDFC Bank. We are delighted to announce the enhancement of our Working Capital Limit from Rs. 57.45 Crores to Rs. 120.45 Crores through multiple Banks. This key initiative is expected to accelerate our growth trajectory. It positions us to achieve our FY27 targets ahead of committed time frame. This progress underscores our collective efforts and commitment to excellence. The Board also took note of the various strategic initiatives being taken by the Company to accelerate growth to benefit from the strong tailwinds in the power sector.Various initiatives discussed apart from above:1. Proposal for expansion in the highly lucrative African power transmission and distribution markets.2. Participation in the transmission & distribution tenders worth Rs. 450.00 Crores.3. Proposal for participation in utility transformer tenders by our Subsidiary Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 20, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR Viviana Power Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

