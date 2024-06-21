Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 12, 2024 VIVIANA POWER TECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 12-Jul-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 12, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Viviana Power Tech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024) With reference to the Letter submitted on 12th July, 2024, there was an typographical error regarding date of EGM, to rectify the error we hereby submitted revised gist of proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, 12th July, 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means (VC), Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The deemed venue of the EGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)