SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹47.3
Prev. Close₹49.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.62
Day's High₹49.5
Day's Low₹46.82
52 Week's High₹65.71
52 Week's Low₹18.45
Book Value₹34.91
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)383.29
P/E6.6
EPS7.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.3
16.3
16.3
16.3
Preference Capital
0
0
19.63
18.84
Reserves
255.02
206.06
227.64
425.52
Net Worth
271.32
222.36
263.57
460.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.36
34.51
123.98
216.75
yoy growth (%)
-52.59
-72.16
-42.8
59.52
Raw materials
-7.35
-20.91
-29.13
-51.82
As % of sales
44.94
60.58
23.49
23.9
Employee costs
-2.67
-2.36
-6.43
-8.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.93
-6.25
-8.95
107.42
Depreciation
-1.54
-1.52
-3.49
-4.4
Tax paid
-5.41
-3.92
12.44
-21.84
Working capital
140.87
-191.24
-20.93
-4.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.59
-72.16
-42.8
59.52
Op profit growth
249.41
-109.8
-89.14
281.11
EBIT growth
-179.99
-89.15
-87.3
333.66
Net profit growth
-8.11
-61.36
-130.78
2,462.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
132.77
51.65
234.5
88.33
96.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
132.77
51.65
234.5
88.33
96.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
479.8
8.13
251.42
2.62
6.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rajhoo Bbarot
Managing Director
Rikiin Bbarot
Independent Director
Samir Degan
Independent Director
Arpan Brahmbhatt
Independent Director
Anil Dighe
Independent Director
Bhumika Anuj Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prathmesh Pradeep Gaonkar
Reports by Atlantaa Ltd
Summary
Atlanta Ltd, an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, including construction of Roads, Highways, Bridges, Runways, Real Estate development and Mining of coal and lime stone. The companys business activities are Engineering,-Procurement and Construction (EPC), Infrastructure development on PPP model and Mining. They are having one subsidiary company namely Balaji Tolways Ltd. Atlanta Ltd was incorporated on January 17, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Atlanta Construction Company (India) Pvt Ltd. Since incorporation, the company was involved in the construction business and completed various projects including highways, airfield pavements, roads, reclamation, reinforced concrete tracks, buildings, sheds, water main laying and sewage works awarded by Government and semi-Government organizations such as the Airports Authority of India, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and Military Engineering Services.Initially, the company was started as a partnership firm in the year 1977 as Atlanta Construction Company with the object to take up road construction activity. In January 1984, the company was converted into a private limited company and thus formally incorporated. In the year 1985, the company introduced in-situ Bituminous Recycling Technology in executing projects in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi using a modern Road Milling Machine imported from Germany.I
Read More
The Atlantaa Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹383.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atlantaa Ltd is 6.6 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atlantaa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹18.45 and ₹65.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Atlantaa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.64%, 3 Years at 36.31%, 1 Year at 106.11%, 6 Month at 17.37%, 3 Month at -15.35% and 1 Month at -2.88%.
