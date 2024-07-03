Summary

Atlanta Ltd, an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, including construction of Roads, Highways, Bridges, Runways, Real Estate development and Mining of coal and lime stone. The companys business activities are Engineering,-Procurement and Construction (EPC), Infrastructure development on PPP model and Mining. They are having one subsidiary company namely Balaji Tolways Ltd. Atlanta Ltd was incorporated on January 17, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Atlanta Construction Company (India) Pvt Ltd. Since incorporation, the company was involved in the construction business and completed various projects including highways, airfield pavements, roads, reclamation, reinforced concrete tracks, buildings, sheds, water main laying and sewage works awarded by Government and semi-Government organizations such as the Airports Authority of India, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and Military Engineering Services.Initially, the company was started as a partnership firm in the year 1977 as Atlanta Construction Company with the object to take up road construction activity. In January 1984, the company was converted into a private limited company and thus formally incorporated. In the year 1985, the company introduced in-situ Bituminous Recycling Technology in executing projects in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi using a modern Road Milling Machine imported from Germany.I

