Atlantaa Ltd Share Price

47.03
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.3
  • Day's High49.5
  • 52 Wk High65.71
  • Prev. Close49.26
  • Day's Low46.82
  • 52 Wk Low 18.45
  • Turnover (lac)14.62
  • P/E6.6
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value34.91
  • EPS7.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)383.29
  • Div. Yield0
Atlantaa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

47.3

Prev. Close

49.26

Turnover(Lac.)

14.62

Day's High

49.5

Day's Low

46.82

52 Week's High

65.71

52 Week's Low

18.45

Book Value

34.91

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

383.29

P/E

6.6

EPS

7.51

Divi. Yield

0

Atlantaa Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Atlantaa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Atlantaa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atlantaa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.3

16.3

16.3

16.3

Preference Capital

0

0

19.63

18.84

Reserves

255.02

206.06

227.64

425.52

Net Worth

271.32

222.36

263.57

460.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.36

34.51

123.98

216.75

yoy growth (%)

-52.59

-72.16

-42.8

59.52

Raw materials

-7.35

-20.91

-29.13

-51.82

As % of sales

44.94

60.58

23.49

23.9

Employee costs

-2.67

-2.36

-6.43

-8.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.93

-6.25

-8.95

107.42

Depreciation

-1.54

-1.52

-3.49

-4.4

Tax paid

-5.41

-3.92

12.44

-21.84

Working capital

140.87

-191.24

-20.93

-4.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.59

-72.16

-42.8

59.52

Op profit growth

249.41

-109.8

-89.14

281.11

EBIT growth

-179.99

-89.15

-87.3

333.66

Net profit growth

-8.11

-61.36

-130.78

2,462.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

132.77

51.65

234.5

88.33

96.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

132.77

51.65

234.5

88.33

96.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

479.8

8.13

251.42

2.62

6.53

Atlantaa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atlantaa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajhoo Bbarot

Managing Director

Rikiin Bbarot

Independent Director

Samir Degan

Independent Director

Arpan Brahmbhatt

Independent Director

Anil Dighe

Independent Director

Bhumika Anuj Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prathmesh Pradeep Gaonkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atlantaa Ltd

Summary

Atlanta Ltd, an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, including construction of Roads, Highways, Bridges, Runways, Real Estate development and Mining of coal and lime stone. The companys business activities are Engineering,-Procurement and Construction (EPC), Infrastructure development on PPP model and Mining. They are having one subsidiary company namely Balaji Tolways Ltd. Atlanta Ltd was incorporated on January 17, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Atlanta Construction Company (India) Pvt Ltd. Since incorporation, the company was involved in the construction business and completed various projects including highways, airfield pavements, roads, reclamation, reinforced concrete tracks, buildings, sheds, water main laying and sewage works awarded by Government and semi-Government organizations such as the Airports Authority of India, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and Military Engineering Services.Initially, the company was started as a partnership firm in the year 1977 as Atlanta Construction Company with the object to take up road construction activity. In January 1984, the company was converted into a private limited company and thus formally incorporated. In the year 1985, the company introduced in-situ Bituminous Recycling Technology in executing projects in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi using a modern Road Milling Machine imported from Germany.I
Company FAQs

What is the Atlantaa Ltd share price today?

The Atlantaa Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atlantaa Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹383.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atlantaa Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atlantaa Ltd is 6.6 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atlantaa Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atlantaa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹18.45 and ₹65.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atlantaa Ltd?

Atlantaa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.64%, 3 Years at 36.31%, 1 Year at 106.11%, 6 Month at 17.37%, 3 Month at -15.35% and 1 Month at -2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atlantaa Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atlantaa Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.67 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.31 %

