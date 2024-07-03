Atlantaa Ltd Summary

Atlanta Ltd, an ISO 9001:2000 certified company, is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, including construction of Roads, Highways, Bridges, Runways, Real Estate development and Mining of coal and lime stone. The companys business activities are Engineering,-Procurement and Construction (EPC), Infrastructure development on PPP model and Mining. They are having one subsidiary company namely Balaji Tolways Ltd. Atlanta Ltd was incorporated on January 17, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Atlanta Construction Company (India) Pvt Ltd. Since incorporation, the company was involved in the construction business and completed various projects including highways, airfield pavements, roads, reclamation, reinforced concrete tracks, buildings, sheds, water main laying and sewage works awarded by Government and semi-Government organizations such as the Airports Authority of India, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and Military Engineering Services.Initially, the company was started as a partnership firm in the year 1977 as Atlanta Construction Company with the object to take up road construction activity. In January 1984, the company was converted into a private limited company and thus formally incorporated. In the year 1985, the company introduced in-situ Bituminous Recycling Technology in executing projects in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi using a modern Road Milling Machine imported from Germany.In the year 1987, the company was awarded a World Bank aided project for strengthening 93 km road in Tamil Nadu. In the year 1988, they were awarded the contract for strengthening of runway at Bombay airport. In April 5, 1991, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Atlanta Construction Company (India) Ltd.In the year 1995, the company introduced Surface Mining technology (for limestone mining) for the first time in India. In October 1995, they completed the widening and strengthening of National Highway from Chengalpattu to Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu for Ministry of Surface Transport. In the year 1996, they were awarded the Udaipur Bypass project - Indias first Greenfield BOT project on National Highways. In February 2, 1997, the name of the company was changed from Atlanta Construction Company (India) Pvt Ltd to Atlanta Infrastructure Ltd.In March 1998, the company completed the co construction of Udaipur Bypass Road for Public Works Department, Udaipur. In the year 2000, the company was awarded the project for construction of the Mumbra Bypass on a BOT basis. Also, they ventured in coal mining. In December 2001, they completed the improvement of arterial and sub arterial roads in Bangalore. In the year 2003, they completed extraction and transfer of Coal/Coal Measure Strata in deploying surface miners on hire basis at Belpahar OCP for Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd. In April 2004, the company completed the periodic renewal of Vapi-Ambethi (link to pient) and Vapi Daman road for National Highways Authority of India. In December 16, 2004, the name of the company was changed from Atlanta Infrastructure Ltd to Atlanta Ltd. In the year 2006, the company received ISO 9001: 2000 Quality Management Standard certification. They were awarded the project for construction of Nagpur-Kondhali project on BOT basis. In the year 2007, they received the approval for developing up an Engineering Special Economic Zone near Ahmedabad. Also, they set up a SPV, namely Atlanta NG Realty Pvt Ltd for developing the SEZ.During the year 2008-09, Balaji Tolways Limited became subsidiary of the company. In October 2008, the company in joint venture with ARSS received a contract of Rs 720.61 million from Southern Railway for Gauge Conversion works from Tirunelveli to Tenkasi in Quilon, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, proposed earthwork in forming bank, cutting, re-grading, construction of major and minor bridges, construction of platforms, station buildings, passenger amenities, platform shelters, Improvements to level crossings, providing lifting barriers and other miscellaneous works between Tirunelveli and Tenkasi junction stations. During the year 2009-10, the company contracts included construction of broad gauge formation and minor bridges from chainage 41,000 to 45,000 between Dausa and Lalsot in connection with Dausa-Gangapur City New Broad Gauge Line Project, Infrastructure Development of Dahej SEZ Ltd at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (India) GIDC, Dahej, construction of Rail Infrastructure Facility for transportation of Coal from Naila Railway Station, widening and reconstruction of Shahdol-Singhpur-Turla- Pandarla Road (SH-9) in the State of Madhya Pradesh and extraction & transfer of Coal/ Coal Measure Strata by deploying Surface Miners on hiring basis at Hingula OCP of Hingula Area.The companys real estate projects include construction of residential buildings, Atlanta Enclave, which is situated at Shilphata, Thane, constructuion of Commercial Building Atlanta Centre situated at Goregaon (E), construction of Commercial/ Residential Building ABT Apartment situated at Malad (E), Mumbai and construction of Shopping Mall Atlanta V Mall situated at Jodhpur, Rajasthan.The Company in 2010, completed Dahej SEZ project at GIDC in Gujarat and Nagpur- Kondhali project. It commenced construction of Residential Building Atlanta Enclave situated at Mumbra. In 2011, it emerged preferred bidder for 117 Km four laning of Mohania Ara section of NH-30 on BOT (Toll) basis in Bihar. The construction of commercial complex Atlanta Center in Goregaon East, Mumbai, was completed in 2012-13. The project in JV - ABT Apartment, with 52,500 sq ft of saleable area was completed in 2014.