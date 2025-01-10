Atlantaa Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.3
16.3
16.3
16.3
Preference Capital
0
0
19.63
18.84
Reserves
255.02
206.06
227.64
425.52
Net Worth
271.32
222.36
263.57
460.66
Minority Interest
Debt
15.54
2.88
5.24
145.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
286.86
225.24
268.81
606.42
Fixed Assets
32.72
34.8
34.26
34.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.32
0.17
0.22
442.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
25.87
25.87
22.37
Networking Capital
210.73
84.8
154.24
104.79
Inventories
56.81
52.05
49.31
53.03
Inventory Days
1,183.02
Sundry Debtors
83.48
7.46
49.1
0.7
Debtor Days
15.61
Other Current Assets
76.08
33.23
76.12
94.07
Sundry Creditors
-2.82
-5.29
-7.1
-25.77
Creditor Days
574.89
Other Current Liabilities
-2.82
-2.65
-13.19
-17.24
Cash
42.17
79.61
54.22
2.05
Total Assets
286.87
225.25
268.81
606.42
