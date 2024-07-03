iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlantaa Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.43

15.41

91.37

14.57

13.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.43

15.41

91.37

14.57

13.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.31

22.22

161.47

2.05

313.94

Total Income

15.74

37.64

252.84

16.61

326.95

Total Expenditure

7.13

8.17

9.5

4.06

5.63

PBIDT

8.62

29.47

243.34

12.55

321.32

Interest

-0.12

0.97

1.28

1.38

1.1

PBDT

8.74

28.51

242.06

11.17

320.22

Depreciation

10.63

10.62

9.24

8.76

9.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.7

4.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.5

0.1

8.98

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.7

13.29

223.84

2.41

311.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.08

0

0.85

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.69

13.29

223.76

2.4

310.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

146.71

0

311.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.69

13.29

77.05

2.4

-0.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.21

1.63

18.77

0.3

38.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.3

16.3

16.3

16.3

16.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

64.18

191.23

266.32

86.13

2,469.79

PBDTM(%)

65.07

185

264.92

76.66

2,461.33

PATM(%)

-12.65

86.24

244.98

16.54

2,391.69

