Atlantaa Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.43
15.41
91.37
14.57
13.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.43
15.41
91.37
14.57
13.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.31
22.22
161.47
2.05
313.94
Total Income
15.74
37.64
252.84
16.61
326.95
Total Expenditure
7.13
8.17
9.5
4.06
5.63
PBIDT
8.62
29.47
243.34
12.55
321.32
Interest
-0.12
0.97
1.28
1.38
1.1
PBDT
8.74
28.51
242.06
11.17
320.22
Depreciation
10.63
10.62
9.24
8.76
9.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.7
4.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.5
0.1
8.98
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.7
13.29
223.84
2.41
311.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.08
0
0.85
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.69
13.29
223.76
2.4
310.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
146.71
0
311.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.69
13.29
77.05
2.4
-0.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.21
1.63
18.77
0.3
38.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.3
16.3
16.3
16.3
16.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
64.18
191.23
266.32
86.13
2,469.79
PBDTM(%)
65.07
185
264.92
76.66
2,461.33
PATM(%)
-12.65
86.24
244.98
16.54
2,391.69
