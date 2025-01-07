Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.36
34.51
123.98
216.75
yoy growth (%)
-52.59
-72.16
-42.8
59.52
Raw materials
-7.35
-20.91
-29.13
-51.82
As % of sales
44.94
60.58
23.49
23.9
Employee costs
-2.67
-2.36
-6.43
-8.32
As % of sales
16.37
6.84
5.18
3.83
Other costs
-11.38
-12.68
-73.65
-20.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.59
36.76
59.4
9.49
Operating profit
-5.05
-1.44
14.76
136.02
OPM
-30.91
-4.19
11.9
62.75
Depreciation
-1.54
-1.52
-3.49
-4.4
Interest expense
-2.41
-8.16
-26.51
-30.85
Other income
5.07
4.87
6.27
6.65
Profit before tax
-3.93
-6.25
-8.95
107.42
Taxes
-5.41
-3.92
12.44
-21.84
Tax rate
137.67
62.66
-138.88
-20.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.35
-10.17
3.48
85.58
Exceptional items
0
0
-29.83
0
Net profit
-9.35
-10.17
-26.34
85.58
yoy growth (%)
-8.11
-61.36
-130.78
2,462.36
NPM
-57.16
-29.49
-21.24
39.48
