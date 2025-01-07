iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlantaa Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.66
(3.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.36

34.51

123.98

216.75

yoy growth (%)

-52.59

-72.16

-42.8

59.52

Raw materials

-7.35

-20.91

-29.13

-51.82

As % of sales

44.94

60.58

23.49

23.9

Employee costs

-2.67

-2.36

-6.43

-8.32

As % of sales

16.37

6.84

5.18

3.83

Other costs

-11.38

-12.68

-73.65

-20.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.59

36.76

59.4

9.49

Operating profit

-5.05

-1.44

14.76

136.02

OPM

-30.91

-4.19

11.9

62.75

Depreciation

-1.54

-1.52

-3.49

-4.4

Interest expense

-2.41

-8.16

-26.51

-30.85

Other income

5.07

4.87

6.27

6.65

Profit before tax

-3.93

-6.25

-8.95

107.42

Taxes

-5.41

-3.92

12.44

-21.84

Tax rate

137.67

62.66

-138.88

-20.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.35

-10.17

3.48

85.58

Exceptional items

0

0

-29.83

0

Net profit

-9.35

-10.17

-26.34

85.58

yoy growth (%)

-8.11

-61.36

-130.78

2,462.36

NPM

-57.16

-29.49

-21.24

39.48

