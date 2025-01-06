iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atlantaa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.03
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlantaa Ltd

Atlantaa FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.93

-6.25

-8.95

107.42

Depreciation

-1.54

-1.52

-3.49

-4.4

Tax paid

-5.41

-3.92

12.44

-21.84

Working capital

140.87

-191.24

-20.93

-4.33

Other operating items

Operating

129.97

-202.94

-20.93

76.84

Capital expenditure

-4.07

-66.97

-7.58

14.89

Free cash flow

125.9

-269.91

-28.52

91.73

Equity raised

895.58

923.82

983.15

770.06

Investing

0.01

2.11

8.61

101.84

Financing

151.38

-125.96

16.2

33.29

Dividends paid

0

0

2.44

0.71

Net in cash

1,172.88

530.06

981.87

997.64

Atlantaa : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlantaa Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.