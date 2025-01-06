Atlantaa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.93
-6.25
-8.95
107.42
Depreciation
-1.54
-1.52
-3.49
-4.4
Tax paid
-5.41
-3.92
12.44
-21.84
Working capital
140.87
-191.24
-20.93
-4.33
Other operating items
Operating
129.97
-202.94
-20.93
76.84
Capital expenditure
-4.07
-66.97
-7.58
14.89
Free cash flow
125.9
-269.91
-28.52
91.73
Equity raised
895.58
923.82
983.15
770.06
Investing
0.01
2.11
8.61
101.84
Financing
151.38
-125.96
16.2
33.29
Dividends paid
0
0
2.44
0.71
Net in cash
1,172.88
530.06
981.87
997.64
