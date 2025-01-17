Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.19
-54.48
-19.59
65.05
Op profit growth
-1.64
-65.2
-17.3
1,095.3
EBIT growth
-92.42
-90.52
-1.39
1,113.61
Net profit growth
-91.21
3,783.27
-168.79
-175.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
43.91
40.99
53.61
52.12
EBIT margin
0.73
8.96
43.02
35.08
Net profit margin
-79.4
-829.73
-9.72
11.36
RoCE
0.12
0.85
6.14
5.86
RoNW
3.42
516.59
-1.18
1.28
RoA
-3.23
-19.74
-0.34
0.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.61
-97.96
0
18.33
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.3
Cash EPS
-13.6
-102.53
-6.62
-13.24
Book value per share
-67.41
-58.37
48.89
288.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.75
-0.02
0
4.41
P/CEPS
-0.47
-0.02
-11.3
-6.11
P/B
-0.09
-0.04
1.55
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
27.37
22.36
13.32
11.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-11.89
8.18
Tax payout
8.37
6.72
-42.15
-42.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
170.89
345.4
239.38
142.52
Inventory days
218.81
249.31
150.45
175.29
Creditor days
-425.02
-304.11
-257.06
-283.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-0.12
-1.21
-2.27
Net debt / equity
-1.96
-2.11
2.62
2.12
Net debt / op. profit
27.84
25.46
9.24
7.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7.87
-22.83
-13.92
-19.71
Employee costs
-5.55
-5.24
-4.22
-3.39
Other costs
-42.64
-30.93
-28.24
-24.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.