iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atlantaa Ltd Key Ratios

44.49
(0.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlantaa Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.19

-54.48

-19.59

65.05

Op profit growth

-1.64

-65.2

-17.3

1,095.3

EBIT growth

-92.42

-90.52

-1.39

1,113.61

Net profit growth

-91.21

3,783.27

-168.79

-175.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

43.91

40.99

53.61

52.12

EBIT margin

0.73

8.96

43.02

35.08

Net profit margin

-79.4

-829.73

-9.72

11.36

RoCE

0.12

0.85

6.14

5.86

RoNW

3.42

516.59

-1.18

1.28

RoA

-3.23

-19.74

-0.34

0.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.61

-97.96

0

18.33

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.3

Cash EPS

-13.6

-102.53

-6.62

-13.24

Book value per share

-67.41

-58.37

48.89

288.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.75

-0.02

0

4.41

P/CEPS

-0.47

-0.02

-11.3

-6.11

P/B

-0.09

-0.04

1.55

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

27.37

22.36

13.32

11.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-11.89

8.18

Tax payout

8.37

6.72

-42.15

-42.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

170.89

345.4

239.38

142.52

Inventory days

218.81

249.31

150.45

175.29

Creditor days

-425.02

-304.11

-257.06

-283.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-0.12

-1.21

-2.27

Net debt / equity

-1.96

-2.11

2.62

2.12

Net debt / op. profit

27.84

25.46

9.24

7.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7.87

-22.83

-13.92

-19.71

Employee costs

-5.55

-5.24

-4.22

-3.39

Other costs

-42.64

-30.93

-28.24

-24.77

Atlantaa : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlantaa Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.