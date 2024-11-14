iifl-logo-icon 1
Atlantaa Ltd Board Meeting

44.31
(4.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:48:02 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Atlantaa Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting will be held on 14.11.2024. Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Atlantaa Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Disclosure under regulation 30 pertaining to appointment of Independent Director.
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
Atlantaa Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantaa Limited will be held on Saturday 17th May 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing at 501 Supreme Chambers Off Veera Desai Road Andheri (West) Mumbai 400053 to transact following business- Outcome of Board meeting held on 25.05.2024 Financial Result for year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Clarification letter along with corrected financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Atlantaa Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Same as above Same as mentioned in the attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

