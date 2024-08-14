To Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the Forty First Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarised below:

Particularss Standalone Consolidated 2020-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-24 Revenue from operations 8852.13 1405.80 13276.88 5165.10 Profit /(Loss) before exceptional items and tax 7401.04 -1271.02 2909.91 -920.65 Profit/ (Loss) before tax 7401.04 -1271.02 49280.68 -920.65 Less: Income tax expense 2494.21 1907.95 2494.21 2319.35 Profit/(Loss) after tax for the year 4906.83 -3178.97 46786.46 -3240.00 Other Comprehensive income net of tax -10.72 -16.92 -10.72 -16.92 Total Comprehensive income for the year 4896.11 -3195.89 46775.75 -3256.92 Earnings per Share ( Basic) 6.02 -3.90 57.41 -3.98 Earnings per Share ( Diluted) 6.02 -3.90 57.41 -3.98

BUSINESS OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK:

STANDALONE FINANCIALS

During the year under review, the revenue from operations is amounted to 8852.13 Lakhs as compared to 1405.80 Lakhs in previous year.

The Profit / (Loss) before tax (PBT) amounted to 7401.04 Lakhs as compared to loss of 1271.02 Lakhs in the previous year. After providing for Tax, the Net Profit / (Loss) (PAT) amounted to 4906.83 Lakhs as against loss of 3178.97 Lakhs in the previous year. Total Comprehensive income amounted to 4896.11 Lakhs as compared to loss of 3195.89 Lakhs.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS

During the year under review, the revenue from operations is amounted to Rs. 13,276.88 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 5165.10 Lakhs in previous year.

The Profit / (Loss) before tax (PBT) amounted to 49,280.68 Lakhs as compared to loss of 920.65 Lakhs in the previous year. After providing for Tax, the Net Profit / (Loss) (PAT) amounted to 46,786.47 Lakhs as against loss of Rs. 3240 Lakhs in the previous year. Total Comprehensive income amounted to 46775.75 Lakhs as compared to loss of 3256.92 Lakhs.

DIVIDEND

During the year under review, the Board has not recommended any dividend.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount towards General Reserve.

FIXED DEPOSIT

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

The outstanding deposit at the beginning of the year i.e. on April 01,2023 and on March 31,2024, from public was NIL.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024, your Company has total 3 (three) subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries).

i) Atlanta Infra Assets Limited (Material Subsidiary Company)

ii) MORA Tollways Limited

iii) Atlanta Ropar Tollways Private Limited

During the year under review, the Board of Directors reviewed affairs of subsidiaries. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the consolidated financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries are prepared, which forms part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiaries in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended as Annexure I to the Boards Report.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of each of its subsidiaries, are available on the website viz. www.atlantaalimited.com, These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the registered office of the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANA GERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Company consists of Six (6) Directors and Two (2) Key Managerial Personnel, consisting of Four (4) Non-Executive Independent Directors, One (1) Whole Time Director, & One (1) Managing Director; One (1) Chief Financial Officer and One (1) Company Secretary viz.

i) Mr. Rajhoo Bbarot Chairman ii) Mr. Rickiin Bbarot Managing Director iii) Mr. Arpan Brahmbhatt Non-Executive, Independent Director iv) Dr. Samir Degan Non-Executive, Independent Director v) Mr. Anil Dighe Non-Executive, Independent Director vi) Mrs. Bhumika Anuj Pandey Non-Executive, Independent Director vii) Mr. Dipesh Gogri Chief Financial Officer viii) Mr. Prathmesh Gaonkar Company Secretary

Independent Non-Executive Directors

In terms of the definition of ‘Independent Directors as prescribed under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 entered with Stock Exchanges and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company consists of four Independent Directors:

1) Mr. Arpan Brahmbhatt.

2) Dr. Samir Degan.

3) Mr. Anil Dighe.

4) Mrs. Bhumika Anuj Pandey.

The Company has received Certificate of Independence from all Independent Directors, interalia, pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming and certifying that they have complied with all the requirements of being an Independent Director of the Company.

Non disqualification certificate of Directors is enclosed herewith as Annexure V None of the Directors are disqualified from being appointed as Directors, as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Appointment/Resignation of Directors CS.

The Company has appointed Mrs. Meeta Arpan Brahmbhatt (DIN- 00699052) as non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 30.06.2024.

REMUNERA TION POLICY -

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has framed a policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors and KMPs. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation of Board of Directors (including Independent Directors), Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and Committees of the Board on the basis of which they have been evaluated. The evaluation of performance has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report section in this Annual Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met four (4) times during the FY 2023-24. Detailed information on the meetings of the Board is included in Corporate Governance Report of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD -

The Company has several Committees which have been established as a part of the best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

The Company has following Committees of the Board:

• Audit Committee.

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

• Stakeholder Relationship Committee.

• Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Management Committee.

The details with respect to the compositions, powers, roles, terms of reference, etc. of relevant committees are given in detail in the Corporate Governance Report of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY(CSR)

During period under review, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014 is not applicable to Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities & Exchange Board of India. The Corporate Governance Report as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part ofthis Annual Report.

The requisite Certificate from the Auditor of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached to the Corporate Governance Report.

MANA GEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges in India is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, includes an Ethics & Compliance Task Force comprising senior executives of the Company. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an e-mail, or dedicated telephone line or a letter to the task force or to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at www.atlantaalimited.com

RISK MANA GEMENT POLICY

The Company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Companys management systems, structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviours govern the conducts of the business of the Company and manages associated risks.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES

The Company has given loans to its wholly owned subsidiary Companies in ordinary course of business. The details of Investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to financial statements.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. However, the material related party transactions are accorded for shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. Prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a yearly basis specifying the upper ceiling as to amount for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The details of all such related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval of the Committee are placed before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis for its review.

The details of transaction with Related Parties are provided in the accompanying financial statements. The policy on Related Party Transactions may be accessed on the Companys website at www.atlantaalimited.com

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2, is appended as Annexure II to the Boards Report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) and implementation requirements of Indian Accounting Standards (‘IND- AS) Rules on accounting and disclosure requirements, which is applicable from current year, and as prescribed by Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as “SEBI Listing Regulations”), the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in the Annual Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has laid down standards, processes and structures which enables to implement adequate internal financial controls across organisation. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

STA TUTOR Y A UDITOR

In pursuance of provisions of Section 139,142 and other applicable provisions the Company has appointed M/s Suresh C Maniar & Co. (Firm Registration no.110663W) as Statutory Auditors for Financial year 2022-2023 onwards for five years.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Independent Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Independent Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservations or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL A UDITOR AND SECRETARIAL A UDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rules thereunder, a Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 in Form MR 3 given by M/s. Sandeep Dubey & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries is attached as Annexure III with this report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the financial year of the Company i.e. March 31,2024 and till the date of Directors Report

i.e. August 14, 2024.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The particulars in relation to conservation of energy and technology absorption are currently not applicable to the Company.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

During the year, there were neither foreign exchange earnings nor any outgo.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

In accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of Companies Act, 2013, the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of sub-section 12 of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are forming part of this report as Annexure IV.

EXTRA CTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 can be accessed on the Companys website at www.atlantaalimited.com.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the losses of the Company for that period;

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and;

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prescribed certain Corporate Governance standards vide Regulations 24 and 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Directors re-affirm their commitments to these standards and a detailed Report on Corporate Governance together with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance is annexed hereto.

A CKNO WLED GEMENT

Your Directors would like to acknowledge and place on record their sincere appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from investors, members, creditors, customers, business associates, bankers, financial institutions, Government authorities, vendors, regulatory authorities. Your Directors recognise and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the executives and employees of the Company and their continued contribution to its progress.

