Summary

SPML Infra Limited, formerly known as Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited was established on August 27, 1981. The Company was renamed to SPML Infra Limited from Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited on April 12, 2010. SPML Infra is a leading Infrastructure Company engaged in the business of infrastructure development which includes water management, water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, power generation, transmission and distribution, solid waste management, and other civil infrastructures. Company has executed and commissioned nearly 700 infrastructure projects across India, significantly contributing to the nations development. SPML Infra Ltd. has enhanced the lives of millions by providing essential services such as drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment, integrated sewerage networks, improved municipal waste management, power transmission and distribution, and electrification of rural homes.The Subhash Projects group is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary engineering groups. The flagship of the group, Subhash Projects & Marketing (SPML), established more than two decades ago, is a leader in the execution of water-related turnkey projects. The company has successfully implemented a large number of projects which cover areas like pumping waters from rivers, lakes and underground deep tube wells, transportation of water in large-diameter pre-stressed concrete, mild steel and cast iron pipes, water treatment plants, elevated water stor

