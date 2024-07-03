iifl-logo-icon 1
SPML Infra Ltd Share Price

247.6
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open268.5
  • Day's High268.5
  • 52 Wk High302.9
  • Prev. Close260.6
  • Day's Low247.6
  • 52 Wk Low 87.5
  • Turnover (lac)284.26
  • P/E41.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value118.57
  • EPS6.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,686.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SPML Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

268.5

Prev. Close

260.6

Turnover(Lac.)

284.26

Day's High

268.5

Day's Low

247.6

52 Week's High

302.9

52 Week's Low

87.5

Book Value

118.57

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,686.38

P/E

41.02

EPS

6.4

Divi. Yield

0

SPML Infra Ltd Corporate Action

4 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SPML Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SPML Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.80%

Non-Promoter- 15.52%

Institutions: 15.52%

Non-Institutions: 49.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPML Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.54

9.95

8.75

8.19

Preference Capital

0

17.77

34.05

0

Reserves

463.36

321.74

288.85

265.76

Net Worth

508.9

349.46

331.65

273.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

615.39

971.9

1,355.92

1,701.25

yoy growth (%)

-36.68

-28.32

-20.29

20.89

Raw materials

-169.92

-534.92

-638.48

-1,010.68

As % of sales

27.61

55.03

47.08

59.4

Employee costs

-25.8

-42.19

-47.91

-51.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.39

1.58

54.96

-1.49

Depreciation

-5.42

-5.62

-7.65

-10.34

Tax paid

5.98

0.83

-11.85

2.94

Working capital

381.88

111.13

274.49

-102.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.68

-28.32

-20.29

20.89

Op profit growth

-53.87

-74.02

17.68

5.14

EBIT growth

-58.13

-40.87

22.82

0.18

Net profit growth

-4,532.34

-94.39

2,881.96

-88.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,318.97

883.14

951.77

682.85

1,706.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,318.97

883.14

951.77

682.85

1,706.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.8

27.57

30

63.77

112.48

SPML Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPML Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Subhash Sethi

Vice Chairman

Sushil Sethi

Independent Director

Prem Singh Rana

Independent Director

Pavitra Joshi Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SWATI AGARWAL

Independent Director

Tirudaimarudhur Srivastan Sivashankar

Independent Director

Arundhuti Dhar

Nominee

T V Rangaswami..

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SPML Infra Ltd

Summary

SPML Infra Limited, formerly known as Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited was established on August 27, 1981. The Company was renamed to SPML Infra Limited from Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited on April 12, 2010. SPML Infra is a leading Infrastructure Company engaged in the business of infrastructure development which includes water management, water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, power generation, transmission and distribution, solid waste management, and other civil infrastructures. Company has executed and commissioned nearly 700 infrastructure projects across India, significantly contributing to the nations development. SPML Infra Ltd. has enhanced the lives of millions by providing essential services such as drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment, integrated sewerage networks, improved municipal waste management, power transmission and distribution, and electrification of rural homes.The Subhash Projects group is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary engineering groups. The flagship of the group, Subhash Projects & Marketing (SPML), established more than two decades ago, is a leader in the execution of water-related turnkey projects. The company has successfully implemented a large number of projects which cover areas like pumping waters from rivers, lakes and underground deep tube wells, transportation of water in large-diameter pre-stressed concrete, mild steel and cast iron pipes, water treatment plants, elevated water stor
Company FAQs

What is the SPML Infra Ltd share price today?

The SPML Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of SPML Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPML Infra Ltd is ₹1686.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SPML Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SPML Infra Ltd is 41.02 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SPML Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPML Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPML Infra Ltd is ₹87.5 and ₹302.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SPML Infra Ltd?

SPML Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.57%, 3 Years at 109.11%, 1 Year at 194.30%, 6 Month at 41.52%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at 8.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SPML Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SPML Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.80 %
Institutions - 15.53 %
Public - 49.67 %

