SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹268.5
Prev. Close₹260.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹284.26
Day's High₹268.5
Day's Low₹247.6
52 Week's High₹302.9
52 Week's Low₹87.5
Book Value₹118.57
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,686.38
P/E41.02
EPS6.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.54
9.95
8.75
8.19
Preference Capital
0
17.77
34.05
0
Reserves
463.36
321.74
288.85
265.76
Net Worth
508.9
349.46
331.65
273.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
615.39
971.9
1,355.92
1,701.25
yoy growth (%)
-36.68
-28.32
-20.29
20.89
Raw materials
-169.92
-534.92
-638.48
-1,010.68
As % of sales
27.61
55.03
47.08
59.4
Employee costs
-25.8
-42.19
-47.91
-51.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.39
1.58
54.96
-1.49
Depreciation
-5.42
-5.62
-7.65
-10.34
Tax paid
5.98
0.83
-11.85
2.94
Working capital
381.88
111.13
274.49
-102.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.68
-28.32
-20.29
20.89
Op profit growth
-53.87
-74.02
17.68
5.14
EBIT growth
-58.13
-40.87
22.82
0.18
Net profit growth
-4,532.34
-94.39
2,881.96
-88.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,318.97
883.14
951.77
682.85
1,706.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,318.97
883.14
951.77
682.85
1,706.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.8
27.57
30
63.77
112.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Subhash Sethi
Vice Chairman
Sushil Sethi
Independent Director
Prem Singh Rana
Independent Director
Pavitra Joshi Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SWATI AGARWAL
Independent Director
Tirudaimarudhur Srivastan Sivashankar
Independent Director
Arundhuti Dhar
Nominee
T V Rangaswami..
Reports by SPML Infra Ltd
Summary
SPML Infra Limited, formerly known as Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited was established on August 27, 1981. The Company was renamed to SPML Infra Limited from Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited on April 12, 2010. SPML Infra is a leading Infrastructure Company engaged in the business of infrastructure development which includes water management, water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, power generation, transmission and distribution, solid waste management, and other civil infrastructures. Company has executed and commissioned nearly 700 infrastructure projects across India, significantly contributing to the nations development. SPML Infra Ltd. has enhanced the lives of millions by providing essential services such as drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment, integrated sewerage networks, improved municipal waste management, power transmission and distribution, and electrification of rural homes.The Subhash Projects group is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary engineering groups. The flagship of the group, Subhash Projects & Marketing (SPML), established more than two decades ago, is a leader in the execution of water-related turnkey projects. The company has successfully implemented a large number of projects which cover areas like pumping waters from rivers, lakes and underground deep tube wells, transportation of water in large-diameter pre-stressed concrete, mild steel and cast iron pipes, water treatment plants, elevated water stor
Read More
The SPML Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPML Infra Ltd is ₹1686.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SPML Infra Ltd is 41.02 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPML Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPML Infra Ltd is ₹87.5 and ₹302.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SPML Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.57%, 3 Years at 109.11%, 1 Year at 194.30%, 6 Month at 41.52%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at 8.37%.
