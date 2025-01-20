iifl-logo-icon 1
SPML Infra Ltd Key Ratios

216.65
(2.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:24:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.98

-16.73

-9.94

11.81

Op profit growth

-102.79

-61.47

26.92

-13.16

EBIT growth

-69.2

-34.11

10.98

8.15

Net profit growth

-1,878.2

-86.92

-690.22

42.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.34

4.91

10.62

7.54

EBIT margin

8.18

10.63

13.43

10.9

Net profit margin

-17.16

0.38

2.45

-0.37

RoCE

2.73

9.24

14.91

14.19

RoNW

-9.06

0.38

2.98

-0.5

RoA

-1.43

0.08

0.68

-0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-28.61

1.61

12.3

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-29.96

-1.12

8.19

-7.24

Book value per share

63.95

93.79

113.47

92.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.34

3.11

7.15

0

P/CEPS

-0.32

-4.47

10.73

-8.36

P/B

0.15

0.05

0.77

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

29.63

7.85

5.48

4.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-40.84

-59.36

-18.38

-52.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

450.34

119.59

115.91

126.55

Inventory days

35.8

14.98

13.32

11.82

Creditor days

-270.85

-179.3

-185.96

-176.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.83

-1.15

-1.28

-0.95

Net debt / equity

6.8

3.88

2.75

2.83

Net debt / op. profit

-759.69

17.8

5.87

6.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.53

-67.42

-51.95

-57.97

Employee costs

-3.84

-3.13

-3.55

-3.69

Other costs

-71.97

-24.51

-33.86

-30.78

