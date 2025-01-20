Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.98
-16.73
-9.94
11.81
Op profit growth
-102.79
-61.47
26.92
-13.16
EBIT growth
-69.2
-34.11
10.98
8.15
Net profit growth
-1,878.2
-86.92
-690.22
42.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.34
4.91
10.62
7.54
EBIT margin
8.18
10.63
13.43
10.9
Net profit margin
-17.16
0.38
2.45
-0.37
RoCE
2.73
9.24
14.91
14.19
RoNW
-9.06
0.38
2.98
-0.5
RoA
-1.43
0.08
0.68
-0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-28.61
1.61
12.3
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-29.96
-1.12
8.19
-7.24
Book value per share
63.95
93.79
113.47
92.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.34
3.11
7.15
0
P/CEPS
-0.32
-4.47
10.73
-8.36
P/B
0.15
0.05
0.77
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
29.63
7.85
5.48
4.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-40.84
-59.36
-18.38
-52.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
450.34
119.59
115.91
126.55
Inventory days
35.8
14.98
13.32
11.82
Creditor days
-270.85
-179.3
-185.96
-176.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.83
-1.15
-1.28
-0.95
Net debt / equity
6.8
3.88
2.75
2.83
Net debt / op. profit
-759.69
17.8
5.87
6.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.53
-67.42
-51.95
-57.97
Employee costs
-3.84
-3.13
-3.55
-3.69
Other costs
-71.97
-24.51
-33.86
-30.78
