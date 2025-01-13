SPML Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.54
9.95
8.75
8.19
Preference Capital
0
17.77
34.05
0
Reserves
463.36
321.74
288.85
265.76
Net Worth
508.9
349.46
331.65
273.95
Minority Interest
Debt
557.91
1,703.77
1,742.25
1,810.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.91
28.23
28.23
28.24
Total Liabilities
1,082.72
2,081.46
2,102.13
2,112.73
Fixed Assets
3.6
90.03
94.2
97.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.78
98.97
102.91
102.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
133.33
146.77
146.8
142.29
Networking Capital
639.6
1,724.81
1,716.86
1,712.66
Inventories
37.38
92.44
90.23
71.24
Inventory Days
42.25
Sundry Debtors
318.65
372.21
1,113.54
1,134.97
Debtor Days
673.17
Other Current Assets
1,060.48
1,839.14
1,011.26
931.92
Sundry Creditors
-259.04
-324.27
-302.59
-264
Creditor Days
156.58
Other Current Liabilities
-517.87
-254.71
-195.58
-161.47
Cash
232.4
20.88
41.38
57.68
Total Assets
1,082.71
2,081.46
2,102.15
2,112.75
