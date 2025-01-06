SPML Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.39
1.58
54.96
-1.49
Depreciation
-5.42
-5.62
-7.65
-10.34
Tax paid
5.98
0.83
-11.85
2.94
Working capital
381.88
111.13
274.49
-102.18
Other operating items
Operating
376.04
107.92
309.95
-111.07
Capital expenditure
-0.75
5.79
1.21
63.8
Free cash flow
375.29
113.72
311.16
-47.27
Equity raised
751.17
803.25
767.88
851.85
Investing
-25.25
-48.64
-22.37
-52.43
Financing
711.8
554.69
736.42
569.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,813.01
1,423.02
1,793.09
1,321.8
No Record Found
