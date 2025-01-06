iifl-logo-icon 1
SPML Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

247.6
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

SPML Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.39

1.58

54.96

-1.49

Depreciation

-5.42

-5.62

-7.65

-10.34

Tax paid

5.98

0.83

-11.85

2.94

Working capital

381.88

111.13

274.49

-102.18

Other operating items

Operating

376.04

107.92

309.95

-111.07

Capital expenditure

-0.75

5.79

1.21

63.8

Free cash flow

375.29

113.72

311.16

-47.27

Equity raised

751.17

803.25

767.88

851.85

Investing

-25.25

-48.64

-22.37

-52.43

Financing

711.8

554.69

736.42

569.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,813.01

1,423.02

1,793.09

1,321.8

