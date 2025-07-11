SPML Infra to Build 160 MLD Water Treatment Plant in Rajasthan’s Kekri-Sarwar Region

Infrastructure player SPML Infra Ltd. on Friday announced it has bagged a ₹385 crore contract to build a water production and supply system in Ajmer, Rajasthan, under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

The contract covers the Kekri–Sarwar Sector (Package-III) and includes long-term operation responsibilities. As part of the agreement, SPML will handle operations and maintenance for 10 years, once construction is completed.

The scope of the work involves setting up a 160 MLD water treatment plant in Kekri, along with two reservoirs with a combined capacity of 37.75 MLD. The company will also be laying nearly 59 kilometres of pipeline, complete with jointing, testing, and commissioning.

In addition, the project includes advanced pumping infrastructure, instrumentation, and a SCADA monitoring system to enable real-time performance tracking. On-ground development will also cover new office buildings and staff quarters, while dismantling older structures at the site.

“This is a significant win,” said Subhash Sethi, Chairman of SPML Infra. “It highlights our ability to manage technically demanding water infrastructure assignments using modern systems.”

Earlier this week, the company shared that it had received approval for enhanced non-fund-based credit facilities worth ₹205 crore. The additional banking line is expected to support SPML’s broader EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) operations.

Post the announcement, SPML Infra shares gained 1.7% trading at ₹277.58 at 12:08 pm on July 11, 2025.

