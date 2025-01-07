Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
615.39
971.9
1,355.92
1,701.25
yoy growth (%)
-36.68
-28.32
-20.29
20.89
Raw materials
-169.92
-534.92
-638.48
-1,010.68
As % of sales
27.61
55.03
47.08
59.4
Employee costs
-25.8
-42.19
-47.91
-51.27
As % of sales
4.19
4.34
3.53
3.01
Other costs
-395.4
-342.2
-467.12
-467.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.25
35.21
34.45
27.46
Operating profit
24.25
52.57
202.4
171.98
OPM
3.94
5.4
14.92
10.1
Depreciation
-5.42
-5.62
-7.65
-10.34
Interest expense
-68.4
-146.55
-195.57
-205.46
Other income
43.19
101.18
55.78
42.32
Profit before tax
-6.39
1.58
54.96
-1.49
Taxes
5.98
0.83
-11.85
2.94
Tax rate
-93.59
52.75
-21.55
-196.68
Minorities and other
-106.76
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-107.17
2.41
43.11
1.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-107.17
2.41
43.11
1.44
yoy growth (%)
-4,532.34
-94.39
2,881.96
-88.92
NPM
-17.41
0.24
3.17
0.08
