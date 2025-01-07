iifl-logo-icon 1
SPML Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

247.35
(-0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

615.39

971.9

1,355.92

1,701.25

yoy growth (%)

-36.68

-28.32

-20.29

20.89

Raw materials

-169.92

-534.92

-638.48

-1,010.68

As % of sales

27.61

55.03

47.08

59.4

Employee costs

-25.8

-42.19

-47.91

-51.27

As % of sales

4.19

4.34

3.53

3.01

Other costs

-395.4

-342.2

-467.12

-467.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.25

35.21

34.45

27.46

Operating profit

24.25

52.57

202.4

171.98

OPM

3.94

5.4

14.92

10.1

Depreciation

-5.42

-5.62

-7.65

-10.34

Interest expense

-68.4

-146.55

-195.57

-205.46

Other income

43.19

101.18

55.78

42.32

Profit before tax

-6.39

1.58

54.96

-1.49

Taxes

5.98

0.83

-11.85

2.94

Tax rate

-93.59

52.75

-21.55

-196.68

Minorities and other

-106.76

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-107.17

2.41

43.11

1.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-107.17

2.41

43.11

1.44

yoy growth (%)

-4,532.34

-94.39

2,881.96

-88.92

NPM

-17.41

0.24

3.17

0.08

