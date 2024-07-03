SPML Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
857.76
419.64
710.03
471.43
1,370.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
857.76
419.64
710.03
471.43
1,370.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.49
19.39
17.68
30.18
47.09
Total Income
874.26
439.03
727.71
501.61
1,417.18
Total Expenditure
862.06
429.27
710.09
509.26
1,277.57
PBIDT
12.19
9.76
17.62
-7.65
139.61
Interest
6.77
19.4
11.26
66.67
114.79
PBDT
5.42
-9.64
6.36
-74.32
24.82
Depreciation
1.82
2.26
3.2
4.26
7.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.04
0.62
1.09
0.03
5.28
Deferred Tax
0.61
1.15
-4.85
-1.02
7.3
Reported Profit After Tax
1.96
-13.67
6.92
-77.58
4.28
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
-0.05
-0.07
0.01
3.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.9
-13.29
6.31
-73
1.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.9
-13.29
6.31
-73
1.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.39
-2.8
1.72
-19.92
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.66
9.95
8.19
8.19
8.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.42
2.32
2.48
-1.62
10.18
PBDTM(%)
0.63
-2.29
0.89
-15.76
1.81
PATM(%)
0.22
-3.25
0.97
-16.45
0.31
