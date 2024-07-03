iifl-logo-icon 1
SPML Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

237.1
(-3.48%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

857.76

419.64

710.03

471.43

1,370.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

857.76

419.64

710.03

471.43

1,370.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.49

19.39

17.68

30.18

47.09

Total Income

874.26

439.03

727.71

501.61

1,417.18

Total Expenditure

862.06

429.27

710.09

509.26

1,277.57

PBIDT

12.19

9.76

17.62

-7.65

139.61

Interest

6.77

19.4

11.26

66.67

114.79

PBDT

5.42

-9.64

6.36

-74.32

24.82

Depreciation

1.82

2.26

3.2

4.26

7.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.04

0.62

1.09

0.03

5.28

Deferred Tax

0.61

1.15

-4.85

-1.02

7.3

Reported Profit After Tax

1.96

-13.67

6.92

-77.58

4.28

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

-0.05

-0.07

0.01

3.17

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.9

-13.29

6.31

-73

1.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.9

-13.29

6.31

-73

1.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.39

-2.8

1.72

-19.92

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.66

9.95

8.19

8.19

8.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.42

2.32

2.48

-1.62

10.18

PBDTM(%)

0.63

-2.29

0.89

-15.76

1.81

PATM(%)

0.22

-3.25

0.97

-16.45

0.31

SPML Infra: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SPML Infra Ltd

