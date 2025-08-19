iifl-logo

SPML Infra secures ₹1,073 Crore order; stock gains

19 Aug 2025 , 10:30 AM

SPML Infra announced that it has received a contract worth ₹1,073 Crore for a water supply project situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Following this development, the company’s counter rose as much as 3%.

At around 10.03 AM, SPML Infra was trading 0.32% higher at ₹298.90, against the previous close of ₹297.95 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹309.90.

In its filing with the bourses, the company announced that it has received this project from Indore Municipal Corporation.

The scope of the project includes augmentation of the water supply system under the AMRUT 2.0. Furthermore, the company also informed that a 10-year Comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) is also part of the project.

As part of the project, the company will construct a state-of-the-art intake of 1,650 MLD capacity in addition to a Raw Water Pump House.

An advanced 400 MLD Water Treatment plant equipped with the latest technology to meet water standards. 

The company will also develop clear water booster pumping stations, pumping mains, and related transmission systems. It will also establish an integrated 132/33 kV power substation for supporting the water supply operations.

Last month, the business also secured a water production and supply system project worth Rs 385 crore. This project was for Kekri-Sarwar Sector.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

