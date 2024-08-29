|Purpose
|AGM 28/09/2024 A.G.M & Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 29.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 13th September, 2024 shall be the record date for convening the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(Listing Obligatin & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we are submitting the e-voting results w.r.t the resolutions passed in the AGM of the Company held on 20th september, 2024 at 1:00 PM through video conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
