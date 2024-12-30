Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Re-appointment of Mr. Subhash Chand Sethi as Chairman and Whole Time Director of the Company With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 30th December, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Subhash Chand Sethi on the Board of the Company as Chairman and Whole Time Director w.e.f. 01st January, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Accordance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11th November 2024 To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11th November, 2024, has considered and approved the unaudited standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation-29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 24th October 2024 to approve the allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants to the Promoter/ Promoter group and non-promoter. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and on receipt of in -principal approval from the NSE & BSE, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on 24th October 2024 has approved the allotment of Equity shares and Warrants to promoter/ Promoter Group/Non-promoter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

Outcome as per the annexure attached

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares or any other specified securities to the Promoter/ Promoter group non-promoter investors or any other person as Board of Directors may deem fit. Consider and approve the fund raising as details mentioned in the attached sheet (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Adoption of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Allotment of 3,38,545 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Company under ESOP Scheme 2021, to eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited finacial result for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidate Finacial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 we would like to inform you that Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 inter-alia, has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

SPML Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 27th day of March 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following preferential allotments: a. Equity Shares for cash to promoters and promoter group and Equity Shares to NARCL by converting their existing loan pursuant to sanction letter for restructuring of loan assigned to NARCL b. Issuance of Equity Shares on conversion of unsecured loan of promoters and promoter group and others c. Issuance of warrant to promoters and promoter group and; d. Issuance of Non- Convertible Zero Coupon Debenture (NCDs) to NARCL by converting their existing loan pursuant to sanction letter for restructuring of loan assigned to NARCL. The board has considered and approved the allotment of Equity Shares, Warrants, NCDs to promoter and promoter group, Unsecured creditors, NARCL and other agenda item. the details are given in the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) With reference to the captioned subject and Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 27% March, 2024 submitted within stipulated time, we would like to inform you that the Company has submitted the name of the investors to whom the equity shares s to be issued on preferential basis, to unsecured creditors (Non-Promoter) by conversion of their existing unsecured loan. However, inadvertently some of the names are incorrect. Hence, please find attached herewith revised Annexure pertains to conversion of loan of unsecured creditor (Non- Promoter) to equity shares of the Company. Apart from that there is no other change. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024