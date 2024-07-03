SPML Infra Ltd Summary

SPML Infra Limited, formerly known as Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited was established on August 27, 1981. The Company was renamed to SPML Infra Limited from Subhash Projects and Marketing Limited on April 12, 2010. SPML Infra is a leading Infrastructure Company engaged in the business of infrastructure development which includes water management, water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, power generation, transmission and distribution, solid waste management, and other civil infrastructures. Company has executed and commissioned nearly 700 infrastructure projects across India, significantly contributing to the nations development. SPML Infra Ltd. has enhanced the lives of millions by providing essential services such as drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment, integrated sewerage networks, improved municipal waste management, power transmission and distribution, and electrification of rural homes.The Subhash Projects group is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary engineering groups. The flagship of the group, Subhash Projects & Marketing (SPML), established more than two decades ago, is a leader in the execution of water-related turnkey projects. The company has successfully implemented a large number of projects which cover areas like pumping waters from rivers, lakes and underground deep tube wells, transportation of water in large-diameter pre-stressed concrete, mild steel and cast iron pipes, water treatment plants, elevated water storage tanks, underground sewage pumping stations, barge-mounted river pumping stations, etc.In 1994, the company ventured into energy generation, pioneering the concept of wind farms. It is actively targeting south India for wind power generation. In addition to setting up manufacturing facilities for products such as LT distribution boards and PSC pipes, SPML has diversified into hydel power generation to set up its own plants. It also offers its skill to execute mini hydel projects on a turnkey basis. The company has promoted Bharat Hydro Power Corporation in the joint sector with the Assam State Electricity Board to set up a 100-MW hydel power project. Some of its important clients are Mather & Platt (India), Voltas, Uranium Corporation of India, Gas Authority of India, Best & Crompton Engineering, Steel Authority of India and South Eastern Coalfields, among others. The Company has developed Core Competency in lumpsum Turnkey Contracts in Key Areas such as Water Environment as well as Infrastructure. With the increase in infrastructure activities, the order book position of company is healthy & job pending execution is more than Rs 650 cr as on Mar. 2000. It has also floated a new IT company, Christened InfraInfotec, which would be spun off as a separate unit.The company has been awarded the turnkey package of supply and erection of Sub-Transmission & Distribution Improvement Project in Urban area of Jamshedpur & Ghatsila under Jamshedpur Electrical Circle of Jharkhand State under APDRP scheme for an amount of Rs.45.08 crores by the Jharkhand State Electricity Board. With this order,the company is having unexecuted order in hand worth Rs.680 crores as on 04.01.2005.SPML Infrastructure Limited was formed as a subsidiary for undertaking Port, SEZ and other Infrastructure Projects during the year 2008.During the year 2013, Company acquired/sold equity shares in subsidiary companies. It added 2 new step down subsidiaries, SJA Developers Private Limited and Synergy Promoters Private Limited by acquiring shares in these companies by Delhi Waste Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Company. SPML Bhiwandi Water Supply Infra Ltd and SPML Bhiwandi Water Supply Management Ltd ceased to be the subsidiaries of Company and became associates of the Company consequent upon part sale of shares held by the Company.During the year 2015, Doon Valley Waste Management Private Limited and Jamshedpur Waste Processing Company Private Limitedconverted from associates to subsidiary company while Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Private Limited was converted from subsidiary to associate company. During the year 2016, Subhash Urja Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary; SPML Industries Limited ceases to be subsidiary of the Company; ADD Eco Envio Ltd.; ADD Realty Ltd.; Meena Integrated Textile Infra Ltd.; Pondicherry Port Ltd. and ADD Industrial Park (Tamilnadu) Ltd. ceases to be Associates of the Company; a new Joint Ventures namely SPML - OM Metal (Ujjain) was formed and SPML Gaseb JV., SPML - SEW - AMR JV, and SMS - SPML JV ceases to be the Joint Ventures of the Company. During the year 2017, Mizoram Power Development Corporation Limited wound up and therefore ceases to be Subsidiary of Company; Mizoram MineralDevelopment Corporation Limitedwound up and therefore ceases to be an Associate of the Company and Add technologies (India) Limited was added as Stepdown Subsidiary.In Financial Year 2017-18, the Company completed the SAUNI (Saurashtra-Narmada Avataran Irrigation) Phase 1 Project in Gujarat, commissioned 400 kV Substation Project with installation of 500 MVA Autotransformers in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, commissioned 220 kV GIS (Gas Insulated Substation) in West Bengal; completed Kanpur Sewerage Network with 42 MLD sewage treatment plant, pumping stations; started construction of 50 MLD Water Treatment Plant with Reservoir and Transmission System for Dholera Special Investment Region. During 2017-18, M/s. ADD Urban Enviro Limited and M/s. Jamshedpur Waste Processing Company Private Limited were merged with M/s. SPML Infrastructure Limited vide Honble NCLT Bangalore Benchs Order dated 31st January 2018. Accordingly the above two Companies ceased to become the Subsidiaries of the Company. M/s. Synergy Promoters Private Limited ceased to be the Subsidiary of the Company. In 2018-19, the Company commissioned SAUNI Phase 2 Project in Gujarat, commissioned 220 kv Grid Sub Station in Ratu, completed Gagreen and Pokhran Water Supply Projects, in Rajasthan; completed rural electrification work in Bihar in providing electricity. During the year 2018-19, SPMLIL-Amrutha Constructions Private Limited and Delhi Waste Management Najafgarh Private Limited incorporated as the subsidiaries of the Company; Aurangabad Jal Constructions Private Limited and Aurangabad Jal Supply Solution Private Limited ceased to be associate company of the Company and M/s OM Metal Consortium JV ceased to be the Joint Venture of the Company.In 2019-20, Company commissioned SAUNI Phase 3 Project in Gujarat; executed 400/220 Kv Sub-station extension project atDurgapur, West Bengal; executed power augmentation project for Agriculture Feeder Segregation works in Murshidabad, West Bengal; executed 12.5 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant for Bahadurgarh Industrial Area in Haryana.During the year 2020-21, M/s. Mizoram Infrastructure Development Company Ltd ceased to be Subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2021-22, the Company completed water supply project in Manipur; started O&M of water supply project in Dhanassar, Rajasthan. As a new initiative, it implemented Wrench System (Phase-I) with Engineering, Procurement, Correspondence, and Construction Management module. M/s Sanmati Infra Developers (P) Ltd. was converted from Associates to Subsidiary and M/s Pondicherry Special Economic Zone Company Ltd. was added as Subsidiary in 2021-22. Further, M/s Subhash Kabini Power Corporation Ltd (SKPCL); M/s Awa Power Company Pvt. Ltd., M/s Iqu Power Company Pvt. Ltd and M/s Neogal Power Company Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be an Associate of the Company due to dilution in their Shareholding w.e.f 25th March, 2022.The Company has completed the extension of 400/220 kV substation with installation of 500 MVA autotransformer in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh and Sikar, Rajasthan in 2024.