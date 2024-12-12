iifl-logo-icon 1
Transrail Lighting Ltd Share Price

637.6
(-0.82%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open658
  • Day's High675
  • 52 Wk High663.9
  • Prev. Close642.9
  • Day's Low620
  • 52 Wk Low 532.3
  • Turnover (lac)48,557.62
  • P/E37.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS17.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,560.16
  • Div. Yield0
Transrail Lighting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

658

Prev. Close

642.9

Turnover(Lac.)

48,557.62

Day's High

675

Day's Low

620

52 Week's High

663.9

52 Week's Low

532.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,560.16

P/E

37.38

EPS

17.21

Divi. Yield

0

Transrail Lighting Ltd Corporate Action

Transrail Lighting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Transrail Lighting lists at ₹590 on NSE

Transrail Lighting lists at ₹590 on NSE

27 Dec 2024|09:54 AM

Funds from the fresh issue will be used for working capital, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.

Transrail Lighting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:02 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 84.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 84.51%

Non-Promoter- 15.48%

Institutions: 15.48%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transrail Lighting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.79

22.8

22.71

7.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,139.06

758.01

647.07

564.48

Net Worth

1,163.85

780.81

669.78

572.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,009.23

3,086.14

2,284.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,009.23

3,086.14

2,284.14

Other Operating Income

67.29

66.02

65.87

Other Income

55.78

20.85

7.18

View Annually Results

Transrail Lighting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Transrail Lighting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

D C Bagde

Managing Director & CEO

Randeep Narang

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar Verma

Non Executive Director

Srikant Chaturvedi

Nominee

Vita Jalaj Dani

Independent Director

Vinod K Dasari

Independent Director

Ashish Gupta

Independent Director

Ravita Nirmal Punwani

Independent Director

Ranjit Jatar

Independent Director

Dilawar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gandhali Upadhye.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transrail Lighting Ltd

Summary

Transrail Lighting Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated February18, 2008, issued by RoC at Mumbai, Maharashtra and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 14, 2008.The Company is one of the leading Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies mainly focus on power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles. Other than the construction of power transmission and distribution business, it has other business verticals, such as civil construction, poles and lighting, and railways. The Company moreover, provide EPC services in relation to substations up to 765 kilovolts.In 1984, the Company started with first foundation work on 132kV line. In 1993, Associated Transrail Structures Ltd (ATSL) was incorporated to set up 1st factory for Tower manufacturing in Baroda. In 2001, Transrail engineering Company (TEC) was merged with Associated Transrail Structures Ltd (ATSL). The 2nd factory for Tower manufacturing was established at Butibori in 2005. Thereafter, it started Power Distribution projects. The 3rd factory of conductor also was established in Silvassa in 2007 along with first International Turnkey project. Further, the Tower Testing Unit was started in 2010. In April 2017, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, Gammon India Limited (GIL) transferred its Transmission and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transrail Lighting Ltd share price today?

The Transrail Lighting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹637.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transrail Lighting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transrail Lighting Ltd is ₹8560.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transrail Lighting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transrail Lighting Ltd is 37.38 and 5.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transrail Lighting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transrail Lighting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transrail Lighting Ltd is ₹532.3 and ₹663.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transrail Lighting Ltd?

Transrail Lighting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transrail Lighting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transrail Lighting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.12 %
Institutions - 19.82 %
Public - 9.06 %

