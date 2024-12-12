Summary

Transrail Lighting Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated February18, 2008, issued by RoC at Mumbai, Maharashtra and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 14, 2008.The Company is one of the leading Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies mainly focus on power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles. Other than the construction of power transmission and distribution business, it has other business verticals, such as civil construction, poles and lighting, and railways. The Company moreover, provide EPC services in relation to substations up to 765 kilovolts.In 1984, the Company started with first foundation work on 132kV line. In 1993, Associated Transrail Structures Ltd (ATSL) was incorporated to set up 1st factory for Tower manufacturing in Baroda. In 2001, Transrail engineering Company (TEC) was merged with Associated Transrail Structures Ltd (ATSL). The 2nd factory for Tower manufacturing was established at Butibori in 2005. Thereafter, it started Power Distribution projects. The 3rd factory of conductor also was established in Silvassa in 2007 along with first International Turnkey project. Further, the Tower Testing Unit was started in 2010. In April 2017, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, Gammon India Limited (GIL) transferred its Transmission and

