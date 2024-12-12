Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹658
Prev. Close₹642.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹48,557.62
Day's High₹675
Day's Low₹620
52 Week's High₹663.9
52 Week's Low₹532.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,560.16
P/E37.38
EPS17.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.79
22.8
22.71
7.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,139.06
758.01
647.07
564.48
Net Worth
1,163.85
780.81
669.78
572.05
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,009.23
3,086.14
2,284.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,009.23
3,086.14
2,284.14
Other Operating Income
67.29
66.02
65.87
Other Income
55.78
20.85
7.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
D C Bagde
Managing Director & CEO
Randeep Narang
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Verma
Non Executive Director
Srikant Chaturvedi
Nominee
Vita Jalaj Dani
Independent Director
Vinod K Dasari
Independent Director
Ashish Gupta
Independent Director
Ravita Nirmal Punwani
Independent Director
Ranjit Jatar
Independent Director
Dilawar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gandhali Upadhye.
Reports by Transrail Lighting Ltd
Summary
Transrail Lighting Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated February18, 2008, issued by RoC at Mumbai, Maharashtra and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 14, 2008.The Company is one of the leading Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies mainly focus on power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles. Other than the construction of power transmission and distribution business, it has other business verticals, such as civil construction, poles and lighting, and railways. The Company moreover, provide EPC services in relation to substations up to 765 kilovolts.In 1984, the Company started with first foundation work on 132kV line. In 1993, Associated Transrail Structures Ltd (ATSL) was incorporated to set up 1st factory for Tower manufacturing in Baroda. In 2001, Transrail engineering Company (TEC) was merged with Associated Transrail Structures Ltd (ATSL). The 2nd factory for Tower manufacturing was established at Butibori in 2005. Thereafter, it started Power Distribution projects. The 3rd factory of conductor also was established in Silvassa in 2007 along with first International Turnkey project. Further, the Tower Testing Unit was started in 2010. In April 2017, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, Gammon India Limited (GIL) transferred its Transmission and
The Transrail Lighting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹637.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transrail Lighting Ltd is ₹8560.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transrail Lighting Ltd is 37.38 and 5.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transrail Lighting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transrail Lighting Ltd is ₹532.3 and ₹663.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Transrail Lighting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
