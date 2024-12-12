Transrail Lighting Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
896.9
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
896.9
Other Operating Income
18.88
Other Income
14.36
Total Income
930.14
Total Expenditure
796.11
PBIDT
134.03
Interest
43.87
PBDT
90.16
Depreciation
12.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
25.75
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
51.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
51.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
51.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
24.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.94
PBDTM(%)
10.05
PATM(%)
5.76
Funds from the fresh issue will be used for working capital, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.Read More
