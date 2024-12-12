iifl-logo-icon 1
Transrail Lighting Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024

Gross Sales

896.9

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

896.9

Other Operating Income

18.88

Other Income

14.36

Total Income

930.14

Total Expenditure

796.11

PBIDT

134.03

Interest

43.87

PBDT

90.16

Depreciation

12.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

25.75

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

51.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

51.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

51.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

24.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.94

PBDTM(%)

10.05

PATM(%)

5.76

Transrail Lighting Ltd: Related NEWS

Transrail Lighting lists at ₹590 on NSE

27 Dec 2024|09:54 AM

Funds from the fresh issue will be used for working capital, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.

Read More

