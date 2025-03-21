iifl-logo
Transrail Lighting Wins ₹1,674 Crore Orders

21 Mar 2025 , 11:55 AM

Transrail Lighting announced securing new orders worth ₹1,674 crore on March 19. The new orders include major transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in international markets. The projects involve engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of transmission lines and substations.

With year-to-date order inflows nearing ₹9,200 crore, the company continues to expand its project portfolio. The company is focusing on profit-led growth by securing a balanced mix of domestic and international projects. The latest order wins align with Transrail Lighting’s strategy to strengthen its global footprint while reinforcing its presence in India.

Managing Director and CEO Randeep Narang emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining a robust project pipeline and ensuring sustained growth. In February, the company secured fresh orders worth ₹2,752 crore, primarily in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.

In January, Transrail Lighting announced plans to set up a new manufacturing unit to meet the rising demand. The company’s continued expansion highlights its aggressive approach to scaling operations and enhancing profitability in both domestic and global markets.

