By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Transrail Bags ₹548 Crore in New EPC Orders, Enters MENA Market With Major T&D Project

21 Nov 2025 , 10:23 AM

Transrail Lighting Limited said it has secured new orders worth ₹548 crore across its key business areas. The company noted that one of the major wins includes an international transmission line EPC project in a new market within the MENA region, marking its entry into another overseas territory.

With the latest additions, Transrail’s total order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹4,285 crore. The company said this reflects steady demand in its core Power Transmission and Distribution business as well as continued traction in civil, railways, poles and lighting, and solar EPC verticals.

Apart from confirmed orders, Transrail currently holds an L1 position of ₹2,575 crore. The company said this pipeline strengthens visibility for upcoming quarters and supports growth projections for the rest of the financial year.

Managing Director and CEO Randeep Narang said the new order wins highlight the company’s diversified capabilities across multiple engineering and construction segments. He added that the entry into a new MENA market for a major T&D project and additional orders in the railways and poles businesses reinforce the company’s expanding global presence.

Narang also said Transrail remains focused on selective bidding and disciplined project execution as it works to scale its domestic and international footprint in priority markets.

Transrail Lighting Limited is a long-established EPC company with around four decades of experience. Its operations span power transmission and distribution, civil construction, railways, poles and lighting, and solar EPC. The company has a presence in about 60 countries across five continents and employs more than 2,400 people.

Transrail also operates large manufacturing facilities in India, producing galvanized lattice towers, overhead conductors and galvanized monopoles. The company added that it runs an accredited tower testing facility to support its T&D operations.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

