Transrail Lighting Secures New Orders Worth ₹534 Crore

Shares of Transrail Lighting Ltd. rose over 5%, as company said it has bagged new order wins worth ₹534 crore, from the East Central Railway PJT-II, Varanasi. The new orders are a mix of domestic and international orders, showing that business momentum remains.

These are large projects within the company’s core power T&D segment. In particular, one of the signed contracts is the company’s biggest substation project in Africa to date and demonstrates increasing global execution capabilities.

Its Managing Director and CEO Randeep Narang said the company has started FY26 with a robust order inflow position, augmenting its project backlog. Transrail has bagged orders worth over ₹1,600 crore, which reiterates our faith in its growth prospects.

Transrail Lighting entered the capital market on 27 December 2024, 2024 with an issue price of ₹432 per share, listed at ₹590 which is 36% premium. The IPO price band was ₹410–₹432, with a lot size of 34 shares. The company raised ₹839 crore through the IPO:

₹400 crore via fresh issue

Up to 1.01 crore equity shares via Offer for Sale (OFS)

Transrail Lighting Ltd., an Indian EPC company, has more than forty years of experience. The company offers its total turnkey services in key infrastructure sections. These are achieved through the following four verticals:

Power Generation and distribution, up to substation

Civil construction

Poles and lighting

Railway infrastructure

It also possesses in-house manufacturing capabilities of lattice structures, conductors and monopoles providing operational strength inside.