Transrail Lighting Wins ₹822 Crore New Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹5,110 Crore

Transrail Lighting Ltd announced that it has secured new orders worth ₹822 crore, which include a major turnkey EPC contract for a 400 kV transmission line in the GCC region.

The company stated that additional orders were also received in the Civil and Poles and Lighting businesses, adding to its overall project pipeline. With these fresh contract wins, the company’s total order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹5,110 crore, indicating strong demand from both domestic and overseas markets.

Transrail also holds an L1 position of more than ₹2,000 crore, offering further visibility on potential order conversions during the remainder of the financial year.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Randeep Narang said the latest orders support the company’s expansion into a new market within the GCC region through a significant transmission line project.

He added that the wins highlight Transrail’s growing capabilities across various regions and business segments, and the strong inflow pipeline positions the company to maintain its growth momentum in order bookings and project execution.

Transrail operates across multiple engineering and EPC sectors, including power transmission and distribution, civil construction, railways, poles and lighting, and solar EPC. The company has more than four decades of experience and a presence in 60 countries across five continents.

For the September quarter of FY26, the company reported a year on year increase of 65% in net profit, reaching ₹90.98 crore compared to ₹55.11 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 43.6% year on year to ₹1,534 crore, supported by strong execution across key domestic and international projects.

Quarterly EBITDA rose to ₹156.8 crore, up 33.6% from ₹117.4 crore in the previous year, although operating margins eased to 10% from 11% due to input cost pressures and the mix of projects executed during the period.

